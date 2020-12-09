Mumbai University asks affiliated colleges to complete first year semester-end exams by 9 January
Students appearing for traditional courses such as arts, science and commerce will get an hour to answer 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs), while for professional courses, pupils will be required to write 80-mark theory papers
Mumbai University has extended the deadline for holding the semester-end examination for first year students till 9 January 2021. Earlier, the colleges affiliated to the varsity were asked to complete all the exams by December 2020.
The University of Mumbai had on 18 November released a circular fixing 31 December to complete all the winter exams. College principals and teachers said that the mandatory 90 teaching days were not met as the academic session started late for the first year students.
The extension of holding the exam till 9 January, 2020 comes after the Bombay University and College Teachers' Union (BUCTU) told the Vice Chancellor of MU that holding exams in December was impossible. The circular by Mumbai University dated 18 November also asked the affiliated colleges to conduct the postgraduate examinations in January 2021.
The University of Mumbai may change the pattern of the examination. The varsity will hold the winter semester exams in online proctored mode.
Students appearing for traditional courses such as arts, science and commerce will get an hour to answer 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs), while for professional course such as engineering, MSc and pharmacy, pupils will be required to write 80-mark theory papers divided into two parts - MCQ and descriptive.
Candidates will be appearing in practical and Viva Voce examinations online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university had also planned to appoint vigilance squads to oversee the conduct of the examinations. The vigilance squads will be visiting the affiliated colleges and ask for photos or video footage of students appearing for the exams online.
