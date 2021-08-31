Candidates will be able to check the minimum marks mentioned for each course admission in the MU third merit list 2021

The third merit list for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) programmes has been released by Mumbai University (MU). Candidates, who were not selected in the first and second lists, can now check the third list by visiting the official website https://mu.ac.in/.

Along with this, candidates can also access the merit list through the websites of respective colleges. Meanwhile, a few colleges, including Tolani College of Commerce, have already released the cut-off on their official website for this year. As for the open category, the cut-off for BCom courses is 495 and for BSc (IT), it is 35 (out of 600).

According to reports, the cut-off for BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce for BSc (PCM) is 61 percent, BA (Marathi Medium) is 50 percent, BA (English Medium) is 65 percent, BSc (IT) is 85 percent and BSc (CBZ) is 56 percent.

Candidates should note that they will be able to check the minimum scores mentioned for each programme in the third merit list. After students calculate their marks with the cut-off scores eligibility in the third merit list, they are requested to generate the admission form for the counselling rounds and wait for the invite.

Students can follow these steps to check the merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official site of Mumbai University - https://mu.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the Mumbai University Admission 2021 link that is made available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login details correctly and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the merit list will be displayed on the screen

As per the schedule, the fee payment and online document verification will be conducted from 1 to 4 September. The first and second merit lists were released earlier this month.

For more details and updates, candidates are requested to check the official website of Mumbai University.