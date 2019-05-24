Mumbai: Two killed, 12 rescued as fire breaks out in building in Bori Mohalla's Bhendi Bazar area; cause of fire not known

Two people were killed after a fire broke out in the electrical supply unit of a building in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai Thursday night. The fire was brought under control, according to fire brigade official.

Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC Commissioner on Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar fire that broke out last night: The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/4hVTa5Aws3 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

According to the official, initially a short circuit was reported from the building, and fire brigade personnel later found that a fire had broken out. The area is generally crowded at night during Ramazan festival.

"A fire broke out at Punjab Mahal building in Bori Mohalla around 10.30 pm. The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far," said BMC Commissioner Praveen Parsdeshi, adding that a fire audit will be done to ascertain the cause of fire.

Over 12 vehicles of the fire brigade were engaged in dousing the blaze.

The Indian Express quoted a resident as saying, "We were preparing for namaz when the entire floor was filled with smoke. We had to rush out while some senior citizens were helped out by the fire brigade personnel," said Mustafa Kothari (42), a fourth floor resident.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.