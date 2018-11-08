Mumbai records 'poor' air quality post-Diwali celebrations; after Delhi, smog grips financial capital

Mumbai: After Delhi, things have gone haywire for Mumbai too. Struggling with the issue of air quality, India's financial capital was engulfed in a thick layer of smog after massive fireworks in the metropolitan city were witnessed during Diwali celebrations.

As the denizens of Mumbai did not show any restraint in bursting crackers, the quality of air plummeted, entering the poor category of air quality.

Earlier on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital also reached the 'hazardous' level. The capital city woke up to a thick blanket of smog leading to low visibility.

"The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 8.30 am was recorded at 458, which falls under the 'severe' category," said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Areas affected the most included Anand Vihar (AQI: 999), Lodhi Road (AQI: 500), Chanakyapuri (AQI 459) and the localities around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (AQI: 999), all under 'hazardous' category.

Furthermore, the visibility was severely hampered near the Akshardham Temple and the Raisina Hill as well.