Mumbai rains: Western Railway stops local train services for 30 minutes to check condition of subways

India Press Trust of India Jul 15, 2018 21:35:55 IST

Mumbai: Train operations on Western Railway's suburban line were stopped for about half an hour on Sunday after the Railways was informed by a commuter about "soil erosion" at a subway between Khar and Santacruz stations, an official said.

Representational image. Reuters

Railway traffic was stopped for some time and engineers checked the subway thoroughly before giving it the all clear, a WR tweet informed.

Suburban trains started plying on the Up and Down Harbour route at 5:45 pm and on the Fast and Slow corridor between 5:50 pm and 5:52 pm, a WR official said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here on Sunday, Central Railway said that senior officials had inspected the road overbridge at Parel.

The ROB, constructed in 1938, was found to be safe and only required a coat of paint, the statement informed.

Both WR and CR are in the process of inspecting bridges above its tracks as part of a safety audit that was ordered by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal following the collapse of a portion of a bridge at Andheri station on 3 July.


