Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: South Mumbai waterlogged after hours of heavy rains; rainfall to continue tomorrow, says IMD

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Several areas in Mumbai also experienced power cuts due to waterlogging after incessant rain on Wednesday, reports said.

A BEST spokesperson said their services were diverted on more than 30 routes, including two locations in Thane district, till 9 am on Wednesday.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the Mumbai civic body's transport wing, were also affected due to water-logging on some roads.

"The hospital dean said entire area is low lying. BMC has been called to pump out water," the report said.

The Indian Express reported that the main building of the JJ Hospital has gotten flooded due to the constant rainfall Mumbai experience on Wednesday.

Mumbai is on red alert as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city till Thursday. Waterlogging was seen in several parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city on Wednesday.

A CMO statement said that he has "instructed the officials to be alert and prepared as India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall for Thursday."

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reviewed the situation as Mumbai received heavy rainfall and several areas were waterlogged.

Presenting the latest rainfall bulletin in Mumbai at 6.15 pm on Wednesday, the IMD said that "intense to very intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Mumbai and during next three hours."

"150 passengers from 1 local going from CST to Karjat rescued by Railway staff. About 100-120 still inside. Another local coming from Karjat to CST stuck 60 metres away from Masjid station," the statement said.

The NDRF said that two local trains are stuck between the Masjid and Byculla stations on the Central line due to waterlogging on the tracks.

In view of the evolving situation due to incessant rainfall, the NDRF has deployed 15 teams across Maharashtra on Wednesday, reports said.

Areas in South #Mumbai witnessed strong winds and incessant rain today. The #BMC has opened temporary shelters in municipal schools between CST and Kurla. "Residents in vulnerable areas are being duly shifted," it said. Follow LIVE updates #MumbaiRains : https://t.co/0l3oS83lh8 pic.twitter.com/9w9bih57mR

The BSE signage at the top of the building in Mumbai broke due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday. South Mumbai is badly hit.

The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai airport authority as saying that "seven go-arounds of flight due to rough weather, zero cancellations or diversions so far"

"RPF has also called NDRF to help evacuation of around 60 more passengers. These passengers were stranded for almost 2 hours," the report said.

Around 200 passengers who were stuck in two trains near the Masjid station on the Central line were were rescued by Central Railway's RPF, The Times of India reported.

Is there anyone who can help...my house is been floating..please help @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/HzEep65vTU

Hockey player Yuvraj Valmiki on Wednesday asked the BMC for help after his house was flooded due to incessant rains in Mumbai.

The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/DCN83LPn0u

The IMD said, "Wind speed of 60-70 km/ph and up to 107 km/ph were reported in Mumbai today. Extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds likely to continue tonight and reduce from tomorrow."

"Part of the stadium’s roof and façade was blown away, the visuals of which were captured by bystanders. Photos of the damaged outer railing of the stadium too are being shared on social media," News18 reported.

The roof of the DY Patil cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai was damaged due to incessant rain and strong winds on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads, officials said.

Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra, they said. Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, while some areas in Thane received over 150 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

The railway authorities suspended the suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, CSMT-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla due to water-logging on tracks around Masjid Bunder, Kurla, Sion, Marine Line and other stations.

"Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, the train services on the harbour line between CSMT-Vashi and on the Main line between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended," chief spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR), Shivaji Sutar, said.

The Western Railway also announced on Twitter that due to heavy rainfall, all local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have been temporarily suspended till further orders.

Train movement on the Western Railway route in Palghar was affected due to heavy rain in the morning.

There was "minor disruption" at Palghar from 5.40 am to 7.10 am due to 266 mm rain in two hours and hence, a few trains were regulated enroute, Western Railway's chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said.

According to railway sources, suburban services were stopped due to water-logging on tracks at Palghar station. Thakur, however, said despite heavy rains in various suburbs, the Western Railways suburban services were running normal between Churchgate and Dahanu Road.

Both the Central Railway and Western Railway have been operating nearly 350 special train services each daily for those working in essential and emergency services.

A BEST spokesperson said their services were diverted on more than 30 routes, including two locations in Thane district, till 9 am.

South Mumbai was badly hit as heavy rains led to water-logging on several roads and low-lying areas and to make the situation worse, several trees fell due to gusty winds, damaging vehicles, officials said.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said.

Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he said. As per the IMD's website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

(MMR), received more than 120 mm rainfall during the same period.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at both Thane and Palghar to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said.

"The cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday," Hosalikar tweeted. Parts of south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada region are also likely to get very heavy rainfall, along with intense spells, he said.

"With formation of low pressure area on Tuesday in North Bay, as forecast by the IMD, it has resulted into strengthening of lower level southerly winds over Arabian sea. It has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in and around Mumbai," Hosalikar said.

Since Tuesday night, the western suburbs here received 82.43 mm rain, followed by eastern suburbs-69.11 mm and the island city-45.38 mm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Pune district received 59 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and it is likely to witness moderate to isolated heavy showers in next two days, an IMD official said.

The catchment areas of four dams — Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Temghar which provide water to the city — received good rainfall.

The Koyna dam in Satara district of western Maharashtra, which generates around 2,000 MW of power, received as much as 6 TMC water in just last 24 hours due to heavy showers in its catchment areas.

The catchment areas of the Koyna dam have been receiving extremely heavy showers. Mahabaleshwar (a hill station in Satara district) received 320 mm rainfall followed by Koynanagar and Navaja, which received more than 230 mm rainfall each, an official said.

The Kolhapur district administration asked the people living on the banks of the Panchganga river to remain alert and shift to safer locations in view of heavy rain in the last two days.