Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live news Updates: Waterlogging was reported in various low-lying areas of Mumbai, including Netaji Palkar Chowk, SV Road Baherambaug Junction, Hindamata Junction, Dharavi, Sion Junction and King Circle, among other areas

The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced, as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning.

Near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on Harbour line between CSMT and Vashi suspended from 10.20 am. On the Central line, services were suspended between CSMT and Thane from 10.20 am.

Mumbai local train services between Kurla and CSMT halted as tracks between Kurla and Sion stations were waterlogged, the Central Railway's CPRO said.

As per the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am. A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected at 11.43 am, a BMC official said.

Waterlogging was reported in various low-lying areas of Mumbai, including Netaji Palkar Chowk, SV Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction and King Circle, the BMC said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall. #Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/PI2ySwhBCR

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks

Severe waterlogging was reported at King's Circle in Mumbai after heavy rains commenced in the city and suburbs on Wednesday morning

Water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, but the local train services remained unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted.

A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.

Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning.

According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 77.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of the suburbs) recorded 59.6 mm downpour in the last 24 hours.

As per the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday. A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected at 11.43 am, a BMC official said.

The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. "It's raining in Mumbai, but trains are running," the Central Railway's chief spokesperson, Shivaji Sutar, said.

The IMD on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.