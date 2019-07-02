Mumbai rains: Two drown as car gets stuck in flooded subway in Malad; police register case of accidental death

Mumbai: Two persons travelling in a car drowned after their vehicle got stuck in a flooded subway in suburban Malad amid heavy downpour, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at around 11.30 pm when the two were returning to their homes in Malad (East), a senior police official said. The deceased were identified as Irfan Khan (38) and Gulshad Shaikh (40).

Due to heavy showers, their car got stuck in the subway and they could not come out. People later pulled the car out of the water and found the duo in an unconscious state, the official said. The car occupants were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, he added.

