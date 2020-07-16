Mumbai rains: Two dead, many feared trapped after two buildings collapse in Malad and Fort; rescue ops underway

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' in the city

Two building collapsed in two different areas of Mumbai due to heavy rains on Thursday.

The first incident occurred in the Fort area of South Mumbai, where a portion of a six-storey residence collapsed, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

According to an NDTV report, four fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the spot. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant was quoted by ANI as saying, "I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated."

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot as well.

About 30 to 40 percent of the building on Mint Road collapsed around 4.45 pm.

In the other incident, a building caved in around noon at Malvani in Malad. Four to five persons are still feared trapped inside the debris and the Mumbai Fire Brigade and municipality disaster teams are engaged in rescue and search operations. Two people died and 13 others were injured in the incident, according to a report in Mid-Day.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire department had received a call at around 2.35 pm regarding the house collapse in Malad.

Fire Department received a call at 2:35pm regarding a G+2 floor chawl collapsing at Malwani, Malad. At the scene, 5-6 persons were trapped in the debris, out of which 4 persons were rescued & sent to hospital. Search and rescue operation is on.#AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/2Dxn10DlwY — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2020

Today's incidents come close on the heels of a building collapse on Wednesday afternoon in the Grant Road area of the city. The incident took place at around 1pm when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed near Dreamland Cinema in Grant Road.

Two people were injured in the incident.