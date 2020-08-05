Mumbai rains: Several areas waterlogged as heavy showers, strong winds batter city; one dies of electrocution

The IMD said heavy rainfall will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning with strong winds up to 70 kmph expected along and off the coastal areas

Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday resulted in waterlogging and disrupted public transport, with strong winds causing damage to buildings across the city.

A 38-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution in an inundated area in the western suburb of Dahisar, police said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and asked the BMC to stay on high alert as a forecast of heavy rainfall in Mumbai is also predicted for Thursday. The Mumbai Police also issued advisories, cautioning people from stepping out of their homes.

Public transport in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, already operating with limited capacity due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, was further disrupted due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that winds reached the speed of 107 kilometres per hour by Wednesday evening.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 centimetres) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 centimetres while Santacruz recorded 8.8 centimetres of rainfall, according to IMD.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Thackeray and "assured all possible support", the PMO said on Wednesday night.

South Mumbai areas worst-hit

South Mumbai was badly hit as heavy rains led to water-logging on several roads and low-lying areas. To make the situation worse, several trees fell due to gusty winds, damaging vehicles.

According to the BMC, nearly 150 incidents of tree collapse were reported from across the metropolis, crushing several vehicles.

According to PTI, Shambhu Jagdish Soni, 38, was found dead on the water- logged streets of Anand Nagar locality in Dahisar by some passersby in the morning hours, an official said.

The deceased, who worked at a tile manufacturing unit, was on his way to work in the rains when he got electrocuted, he said.

The outer road at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbaihad over a fleet of water near Wilson College.

According to local residents, this was the first time they witnessed such heavy water-logging on the road outside the chowpatty, Marine Drive and several other areas in south Mumbai.

The road outside Mantralaya, the secretariat of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, was submerged in rainwater and several trees had uprooted and fallen on nearby roads due to strong winds.

Water-logging was also reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, and Wadala. Other areas like Chowpatty, Madanpura, Byculla, and Worli also witnessed flooding.

In its 6 pm update on Wednesday evening, the IMD warned of an intense spell of 30 to 50 millimetre rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas. The alert added that strong winds could reach up to 70 to 80 kilometres per hour speed and occasionally gust to 100 kilometres per hour till about 9 pm-10 pm.

Since Tuesday night, the western suburbs in Mumbai received 82.43 millimetre rain, followed by eastern suburbs-69.11 millimetre and the island city-45.38 millimetre, the BMC said.

Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He also took stock of the situation and asked the BMC to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and NDRF to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships.

India hockey striker Yuvraj Walmiki's home also got flooded in the rain.

Yuvraj posted a video on his Twitter handle, where he was seen trying to drain out ankle-level water from the drawing room of his flat.

In the 28-second video, Yuvraj sought help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

NDRF rescues 150 passengers from stranded trains

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 150 passengers from a local train stranded amid heavy rains between the Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations in Mumbai.

Railway sources told PTI that overhead wire and equipment were damaged near Charni Road station in Mumbai due to a tree collapse and a fire caused by sparks.

The railway authorities suspended the suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, CSMT-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla due to water-logging on tracks around Masjid Bunder, Kurla, Sion, Marine Line and other stations.

"Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, the train services on the harbour line between CSMT-Vashi and on the Main line between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended," chief spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR), Shivaji Sutar, said.

The Western Railway also announced on Twitter that due to heavy rainfall, all local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have been temporarily suspended till further orders.

Train movement on the Western Railway route in Palghar was affected due to heavy rain in the morning.

There was "minor disruption" at Palghar from 5.40 am to 7.10 am due to 266 millimetre rain in two hours and hence, a few trains were regulated enroute, Western Railway's chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur had said.

Thakur, however, said despite heavy rains in various suburbs, the Western Railways suburban services were running normal between Churchgate and Dahanu Road.

Both the Central Railway and Western Railway have been operating nearly 350 special train services each daily for those working in essential and emergency services.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were also affected due to water-logging on some roads.

A BEST spokesperson said their services were diverted on more than 30 routes, including two locations in Thane district, till 9 am on Wednesday.

BSE signage damaged, JJ Hospital flooded

The signage atop the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building almost toppled, leading to an observer remarking that the "BSE" had crashed.

Gusty winds led to claddings flying off the Jaslok Hospital building in south Mumbai, while heavy rains caused water-logging at the state government-run JJ Hospital where doctors were seen wading through ankle-deep water.

"The rainwater entered the ground floor late afternoon, forcing us to shift some of the patients and equipment," said a resident doctor.

"The authorities are trying to pump out the water but the water is not receding quickly as rains are unrelenting," he was quoted as saying on Wednesday evening.

In Navi Mumbai, the canopy of the roofing of DY Patil Stadium was uprooted by heavy winds, while three high capacity cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in adjoining Raigad district collapsed in the afternoon. JNPT is one of the biggest ports in the county located at Nhava Sheva on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The D Y Patil Stadium suffered heavy damage as the roof and outer railings of the sprawling structure were blown away due to high velocity winds.

A video that purportedly showed a metal sheet of the stadium blown away and collapsing near neighbouring buildings in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, went viral on social media.

In south Mumbai, the high mast floodlight lamp posts of the Wankhede Stadium were swaying in gusty winds.

Pune, Satara, Kolhapur also receive heavy rainfall

Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 millimetres rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, while some areas in Thane received over 150 millimetre during the period, the IMD said.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 millimetre rainfall, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said.

Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 millimetre rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 millimetre during the same period, he said.

As per the IMD's website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), received more than 120 millimetre rainfall during the same period.

Teams of the NDRF have been stationed at both Thane and Palghar to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said.

Parts of south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada region are also likely to get very heavy rainfall, along with intense spells, he said.

"With formation of low pressure area on Tuesday in North Bay, as forecast by the IMD, it has resulted into strengthening of lower level southerly winds over Arabian sea. It has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in and around Mumbai," Hosalikar said.

Meanwhile, Pune district received 59 millimetre rainfall in the last 24 hours and it is likely to witness moderate to isolated heavy showers in next two days, an IMD official said.

The catchment areas of four dams — Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Temghar which provide water to the city —received good rainfall.

The Koyna dam in Satara district of western Maharashtra, which generates around 2,000 MW of power, received as much as 6 TMC water in just last 24 hours due to heavy showers in its catchment areas.

The catchment areas of the Koyna dam have been receiving extremely heavy showers. Mahabaleshwar (a hill station in Satara district) received 320 millimetre rainfall followed by Koynanagar and Navaja, which received more than 230 mm rainfall each, an official said.

The Kolhapur district administration asked the people living on the banks of the Panchganga river to remain alert and shift to safer locations in view of heavy rain in the last two days.

Extremely heavy rains to continue in Mumbai until morning of 6 Aug, says IMD

Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kilometres per hour along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight (Wednesday) and reduce from tomorrow 6th August,"the special bulletin said.

In another bulletin, the IMD said widespread rainfall with isolated, scattered heavy to very heavy falls are most likely to continue over Gujarat, central Maharashtra, the ghat areas till 6 August and reduce thereafter.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior and coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over coastal Karnataka on 8 and 9 August, over Tamil Nadu on 6 August and between 8 and 9 August, and over Kerala and Mahe between 5 and August.

With inputs from agencies