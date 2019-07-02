Mumbai rains: Opposition parties blame 'corrupt' ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for wall collapse incidents in Malad, Pune

Mumbai: Opposition parties on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP alliance for the loss of lives due to wall collapse incidents in Mumbai and Pune and attributed them to "corruption".

Maharashtra Congess chief Ashok Chavan also alleged that Bandra's Kala Nagar, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resides, faced water-logging and demanded the saffron party, which heads the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), apologise to citizens for "submerging" the city.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde criticised the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP over water logging in Mumbai and demanded structural audits of roads, bridges and buildings in Mumbai following the wall collapse incidents.

"25 lives were lost in wall collapse incidents in Malad, Kalyan, Pune. Roads got washed away in Mumbai. Isn't corruption equally responsible for this as is rains? The government might give 'clean chit' to all responsible in this corruption. But will that bring back the lives lost? But is there any assurance that such incidents will not repeat?" Chavan tweeted.

मुंबईत ठिकठिकाणी स्थानिक व बाहेरगावचे प्रवासी अडकून पडले आहेत. मदत तर सोडाच पण रेल्वे केव्हा सुरळीत होईल, याची साधी माहितीसुद्धा त्यांना मिळत नाहीये.लोक प्रचंड हालापेष्टा सहन करताहेत. सरकारने युद्धस्तरावर उपाय करून हे लोक सुरक्षित ठिकाणी पोहोचतील, यासाठी प्रयत्न करावेत. pic.twitter.com/NSaBgN2QTf — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) July 2, 2019

He claimed local citizens and those from outside Mumbai are stranded at various places in the city and alleged they were not getting any help and information on when the railways will resume operations.

The former Maharashtra chief minister demanded the government take steps on a war-footing to ensure those stranded are taken to safer places.

Targeting the Shiv Sena and BJP, Munde said the two parties had previously claimed that there would be no water- logging in Mumbai.

"But parts of the city are now submerged," Munde said.

Referring to the latest wall collapse incidents, the NCP leader pitched for audits of various structures in the city.

"We have been demanding such audits in the House. But it will be possible only if the ruling parties find some time from elections," Munde quipped.

