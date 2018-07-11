Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai rains: Navy deployed to rescue commuters stranded due to flooding of railway tracks; 48 hours of rainfall cripples public transport

India Natasha Trivedi Jul 11, 2018 11:23:32 IST

Mumbai: The Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station in the city due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations, officials said on Wednesday.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters, a Defence spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past 48 hours resulting in water-logging in several areas which has severely hit road and rail transport.

The Western Naval Command has been maintaining rescue teams and emergency equipment to provide assistance to Mumbaikars in emergency situations, the spokesperson said.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 11:23 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores