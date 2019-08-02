Mumbai rains: City and suburbs likely to face few spells of rains in next 48 hours, predicts IMD

Mumbai: According to the weather prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8 am, Mumbai is likely to face a few spells of rain in the city and suburbs during the next 48 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 29 degrees Celcius to 25 degrees Celcius on Friday. For Saturday, the weather department has predicted a maximum and minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Starting Thursday, the IMD had issued a heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for three consecutive days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for next three days,” the department said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the department had predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at few places during the entire week for Konkan, and parts of South Madhya Maharashtra. The forecast added that Marathwada and Vidarbha would receive light to moderate rains till Sunday.

PTI quoted IMD as saying that the city had recorded its second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years.

Meanwhile, in spite of the increased activity of the south-west monsoon over Maharashtra, 11 districts in the state still received less than their normal rainfall at the end of July, IMD said. The districts where there has been a deficient rainfall include Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia.

An IMD official revealed that the districts which have received excessive rainfall include Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban, where more than 20 percent of the actual rainfall was received. Most of the districts in north Maharashtra, northern districts in Marathwada and four districts of Vidarbha (Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli) have received normal rainfall, he added.