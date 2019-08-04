Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Holiday declared for schools and colleges tomorrow, govt employees allowed to report late to work

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: A message posted on social media by the chief minister's office states, "Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai and MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts."
The IMD has said that the "rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during next two days."
A major portion of a bridge connecting Wada and Malwada on Pinjal river in Palghar was washed away on Sunday afternoon due to heavy rains, an official said.
The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mi17 helicopter returned to the Santacruz airfield after relocating a total of 58 personnel including 16 children to safety.
A man had gone to Phoolpada Dam in Virar on Sunday and is believed to have drowned. "We are trying to search for his body, but the water is high: Baliram Pawar, VVCMC Commissioner told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, train movement has started on down fast line between Vasai Road and Virar as train number 90613 CCG- Virar departed at 14.36 hrs on Down fast line from Vasai Road station.
In its latest update, IMD has said that winds over the Arabian Sea will continue to be very strong (45-55 kmph) along with low-level convergence along Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts. It is likely to reduce from tomorrow onwards.
Also, the weather forecaster warned that widespread downpour with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is likely to continue over Gujarat region and Konkan region during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during next the 48 hrs.
As many as 35 people are trapped in their houses in Juhugaon near Thane's Khadavli. According to The Indian Express, the first lot of villagers have been airlifted from the area, after Chief Minister's Devendra Fadnavis' appeal to the Indian Air Force.
The South Central Railway on Sunday announced additional diversions and cancellations of several trains in the Mumbai division in the aftermath of continuous heavy rainfall in the city.
"Maharashtra Government requests six more NDRF teams for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in view of heavy rains. Also requests Indian Air Force for airlifting of around 35 villagers from Ju-Nandkhuri near Khandvali," the CMO tweeted.
On the suburban route, slow train services have resumed on the Thane-Kalyan section. Moreover, Services on trans harbour and 4th corridor up to Kharkopar are running uninterrupted throughout the day, the Central Railways tweeted.
Four people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. The side of a hill collapsed due to heavy rains, causing the landslide. Those injured have been identified as Mohammed Hushain Shaikh (15), Zubeda Banu Shaikh (70), Ahemad Hushain Shaikh (14), Abdul Gafar Shaikh (42), as per a report by News18.
As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated on Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi River level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla, according to reports.
In its latest travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai, IndiGo airlines requested them to check for delays and/or cancellations due to continuous heavy rains in the city. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea, according to reports.
In the last 24 hours, until 5:30 on Sunday morning, heavy Mumbai rains to the tune of 173 mm have been recorded over Santa Cruz, while rains have crossed 100 mm mark over Colaba. Heavy showers are still going on with Kandivali recording 180 mm rains since yesterday. Many other areas too have reported more than 100 mm of rain, Skymet reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will continue in Mumbai along with gusty winds. A high tide of 4.5 metre plus is expected on Sunday afternoon. The IMD advisory has cautioned people to avoid outing as far as possible as the sea will be rough. Warnings to fisherman warnings ahead of heavy rainfall have also been issued.
The Central Railways has issued an update for passengers saying that it is reviewing the situation every 30 minutes to decide on the availability of trains. Trains have been suspended on the central main line and harbour line; however, services on trans harbour route and fourth corridor to Kharkopar are unaffected, as per the latest update.
Meanwhile, weather forecasting agency Skymet on Sunday tweeted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several places in Mumbai city including the suburban areas.
Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains, ANI reported. A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected on Sunday at 2.23 pm in anticipation of which the government authorities have been put on high alert, said reports.
Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Saturday have caused water logging in various parts of the city on Sunday morning. Rains are expected to intensify on 4 and 5 August with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert today. Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes, while BEST has issued diversions for local buses while some trains on Habour Line have been cancelled.
According to IMD's official website, strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea with rough to very rough conditions expected to prevail along West Bengal & Odisha coasts. Fishermen along the coast have been advised not to venturing into the sea.
ANI reported of water logging in Milan Subway in Santa Cruz on Sunday.
Heavy downpours on Saturday resulted in four college students getting washed away in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area. Reportedly, the water level suddenly increased at the Pandavkada waterfall while the students were picnicking, which caught them off guard.
CNN-News18 also said that from a group of nine students, six got washed away and one has been declared dead. The report also said that the students were from the SIES college in Navi Mumbai and were picnicking at the spot that is prohibited access to in the monsoon.
ANI reported that the police and fire department are present at the spot.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted an advisory against spreading rumours as heavy rainfall continued on Saturday. "Please don't spread rumours and create panic... For all updates Please follow MCGM on Twitter @mybmc and download Disaster Management MCGM App."
One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district on Saturday, disrupting normal life due to water-logging and flooding in some parts, officials said.
Another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in, officials said. Incessant downpour continued in neighbouring Palghar district as well, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday and also issue an advisory asking people to stay indoors.
Mumbai is in for a rainy weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red warning' for the city over 3 and 4 August, Saturday and Sunday. The advisory, which has been issued for western and central Maharashtra, means that "civic and state agencies need to be in a state of preparedness to anticipate'action'," The Times of India reported.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned citizens against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.
The advisory said, "As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916."
The Western Railway, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the technical snag on the line near Goregaon has been fixed and the trains were now running without delay. The statement came after the authority's advisory of a delay of 20 minutes on the fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate due to the technical problem.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.
The weather forecasting agency observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.
"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.
Meanwhile, all government schools will remain closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city. The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.
Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.
Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.
Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai, neighbouring areas
A message posted on social media by the chief minister's office states, "Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai and MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts....All government and semi-government employees in MMR Region are allowed to report late on their duties. Government also appeals (to) people to stay safe at home if it is not necessary to go out. All emergency services to function as usual."
Fadnavis asks chief secretary to decide on holiday tomorrow
A tweet put by the Maharashtra chief minister's office said that Fadnavis "spoke to the Chief Secretary and asked (him) to take a decision about holiday tomorrow to schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, by taking IMD's advice in view of heavy rains."
Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis thanked the IAF for rescuing 56 villagers in Thane districts
Devendra Fadnavis on poll tour as rains lash Maharashtra, claim Cong-NCP leaders
Meanwhile, several trains, including some Delhi-Mumbai ones, have been diverted due to waterlogging in Vadodara division
Several trains on CR have been rescheduled, diverted or short terminated
Train 59441 from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad has been cancelled
Intensity of downpour to continue for 24 hours, says IMD
ANI has quoted the India Meteorological Department as saying, "The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during next two days."
Floodwater submerges houses in Kalyan
The rains in Mumbai and surrounding regions have left many localities inundated up to alarming levels. Visuals on ANI show houses submerged due to floodwater in Kalyan in Thane district.
Part of river bridge in Palghar washed away
Adani Power working to normalise electricity supply across city
The power discom which distributes electricity in Mumbai said that it had turned off some of its feeder switches to ensure safety during heavy rainfall and is working to restore connection on the same.
Fast train services resume
Train movement has started on down fast line between Vasai Road and Virar as train number 90613 CCG- Virar departed at 14.36 hrs on Down fast line from Vasai Road station.
Several parts of Maharashtra including Pune flooded
In Raigad's Kanhe village residents were rescued by a NDRF team. Whereas, another team rescued a cow in Kamshet village in Pune. Earlier, an NDRF team had also rescued a family of seven on rafts in the same village.
Meanwhile, the Central Railways carried out restoration work at Kasara despite continuous mudslide. "Our staff working at the site to clear. Please bear with us," it tweeted.
Latest IMD forecast
In its latest update, IMD has said that winds over the Arabian Sea will continue to be very strong (45-55 kmph) along with low-level convergence along Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts. It is likely to reduce from tomorrow onwards.
Also, the weather forecaster warned that widespread downpour with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is likely to continue over Gujarat region and Konkan region during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during next the 48 hrs.
Rescue operation in Juhugaon-Nandkhuri completed, villagers airlifted
The rescue operation of of 35 people in Juhugaon in Thane's Khadavli area was completed as the trapped villagers were airlifted by IAF. Meanwhile, two teams of Indian Army and three teams of Indian Navy are being deployed in the region along with two teams of NDRF that helped in Nandkhuri village rescue. While the navy teams are stationed in Kalyan, army teams are being sent to Shahapur and one team will be kept on standby for Thane city, as per reports.
Around 35 people stranded in Thane's Khadavli; first lot airlifted by IAF
As many as 35 people are trapped in their houses in Juhugaon near Thane's Khadavli. "We are waiting for clear visibility, within half an hour the rescue operation should take place in Juhugaon. 36 villagers are stuck as they all have single-storey houses and water is close to 5 ft in the area," Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar was quoted as saying. According to The Indian Express, the first lot of villagers have been airlifted from the area, after Chief Minister's Devendra Fadnavis' appeal to the Indian Air Force.
Devendra Fadnavis requests for more NDRF teams, IAF help for rescuing stranded villagers
"Maharashtra Government requests six more NDRF teams for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in view of heavy rains. Also requests Indian Air Force for airlifting of around 35 villagers from Ju-Nandkhuri near Khandvali," the CMO tweeted.
Admission process for first-year PG technical courses extended
In the wake of heavy downpour in Mumbai, the second round of admissions for the first year post-graduate technical courses has been extended. The last date for admission in Masters in Engineering (ME) course has been extended to 6 August, and 7 August for the Masters in Technology (M.Tech) course. “Due to heavy Rains, the reporting to Admission Reporting Centres and institutes for CAP Round II for First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in M.E./ M. Tech has been extended up to August 6 and August 7 respectively,” the Maharashtra CET office mentioned.
The admission to First Year Junior colleges has also been extended till 6 August. “All students whose names are appearing in third merit list for junior college admissions take note. Last date for securing admissions and paying fees extended to 6 August, 5 pm in view of ongoing heavy rains. Students are requested not to panic and avoid unnecessary travel,” tweeted minister for school education Ashish Shelar.
Two flights diverted, several trains suspended due to Mumbai rains
Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas crippled normal life and disrupted rail and air traffic on Sunday morning. Amidst the heavy downpour which continued to pound the city and its neighbouring areas, a 16-year-old boy was washed away in flood in the adjoining Palghar district, an official said.
In the last 24 hours, the city received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD's deputy director K S Hosalikar said. A Mumbai airport spokesperson said two incoming flights were diverted and six had to make a go-around due to the heavy rains.
Train services resume between Thane and Kalyan stations
On the suburban route, slow train services have resumed on the Thane-Kalyan section. Moreover, Services on trans harbour and 4th corridor up to Kharkopar are running uninterrupted throughout the day, the Central Railways tweeted.
Landslide in Goregaon East, four injured
Four people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. The side of a hill collapsed due to heavy rains, causing the landslide. Those injured have been identified as Mohammed Hushain Shaikh (15), Zubeda Banu Shaikh (70), Ahemad Hushain Shaikh (14), Abdul Gafar Shaikh (42), as per a report by News18. The injured have been shifted to hospital.
NDRF teams deployed in Kurla and Parel
National Disaster Response Force has deployed eight teams to tackle any accidents caused by torrential rain in Maharashtra in Pen in Raigad, Khadvali, Shahad and Kalyan in Thane, Kurla and Parel in Mumbai, Kamshet, Hinjewadi/Mulshi in Pune and Chandori in Nashik.
Traffic diverted in several routes
Following heavy waterlogging, traffic has been diverted in several routes:
1. Samaj Mandir Hall Pratiksha Nagar via Hemant Manjarekar road.
2. Motilal Nagar Post Office via BEST Nagar marg
3. Sainath Subway via Madina Manzil (Stopped at Sainath road)
4. Sion road no 24 via Sion road no 3
5. Dahisar Subway up & down via Sudhir Phadke flyover
6. Milan subway via Milan flyover
7. Veera Desai roat curtled at Veera Desai Police stn
8. Kaju Pada – Opration suspended
9. Dahanukar wadi via Borsa Pada Marg
Western Railways update
Western Railway informed that due to waterlogging between Vasai and Virar railway stations and water flowing above the danger level at railway bridge between Billimora and Navsari, 12925 Paschim Express. Also, 12471 Swaraj Express has been rescheduled to depart two hours late from scheduled time from BDTS. Further, 19015 Saurashtra express got cancelled.
Mithi River level rises, 400 people evacuated
As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated on Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi River level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla, according to reports.
BMC issues warning in view of high tide
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea, according to reports.
Santa Cruz records 173 mm of rain, Kandivali receives 180 mm rainfall so far
In the last 24 hours, until 5:30 on Sunday morning, heavy Mumbai rains to the tune of 173 mm have been recorded over Santa Cruz, while rains have crossed 100 mm mark over Colaba. Heavy showers are still going on with Kandivali recording 180 mm rains since yesterday. Many other areas too have reported more than 100 mm of rain, Skymet reported.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall with strong winds; 4.5 m high tide today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will continue in Mumbai along with gusty winds. A high tide of 4.5 metre plus is expected on Sunday afternoon, and a surcharged Mithi River. The IMD advisory has cautioned people to avoid outing as far as possible as the sea will be rough. Warnings to fishermen ahead of heavy rainfall have also been issued.
Central Railways terminates/diverts trains following boulder accident
The Central Railways in its latest update has informed commuters that it has terminated several inter-state trains after a boulder fell on the tracks on the main line between the Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill section. These include\ the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express and Chennai-Mumbai Express.
Boulder falls on Central Railways track
Due to incessant rains, a boulder fell on the middle line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill on the South-East Ghat section early on Sunday morning, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said. "Due to heavy and continuous rains, a boulder has fallen on the middle line and mud has come on track on Down line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill on the South-East Ghat section," he said.
However, trains 11041 Chennai Exp, 16381 Kanyakumari Exp, 12163 Chennai Exp, 12123 Deccan Queen, and 11019 Konark Exp have been regulated and restoration work has been started. Details regarding trains diversion, termination, cancellation and delay are still awaited.
Central Railways update
Trains suspended on Central Railways' main line and harbour line; services on trans harbour route and fourth corridor to Kharkopar are unaffected, as per the latest update.
Skymet predicts more rainfall in Mumbai
Weather forecasting agency Skymet on Sunday tweeted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several places in Mumbai city including the suburban areas.
Central Railways reviewing situation every 30 minutes
The Central Railways has issued an update for passengers saying that it is reviewing the situation every 30 minutes to decide on the availability of trains. "Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing situation every 30 minutes," it said.
High tide of 4.83 metres at 2.23 pm today
A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected on Sunday at 2.23 pm in anticipation of which the government authorities have been put on high alert, said reports.
All trains between Sion and Kurla suspended
Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains, ANI reported.
09:38 (IST)
BMC issues warning in view of high tide
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea, according to reports.