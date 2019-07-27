Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Over 600 passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express; Navy, Air Force choppers return due to poor weather

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Over 600 passengers on Mahalaxmi Express have been safely rescued due to the collective efforts of NDRF, Indian Navy, Indian Army and the Air Force.
A local resident saved the lives of six tourists who were stuck in heavy waters after flow from Lonavla's famous Bhushi Dam in Pune district, according to media reports.
The NDRF teams have rescued 500 stranded passengers so far from the Mahalaxmi Expressway. The evacuated passengers, who were now lodged at safe places, will be moved to Badlapur.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has given instruction to the Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations at Wangani, where people were stranded in Mahalaxmi Express.
ANI reported that four NDRF teams were present at the spot near Badlapur, helping in evacuating passengers with the help of eight boats.
The Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Sunil Udasi said that thirteen trains were diverted, six short-terminated and two were cancelled due to the overflowing Ulhas river, which resulted in water logging at Ambernath, ANI reported.
The NDRF rescue teams have so far rescued 117 people, including both women and children, stranded at Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur.
Education Minister Ashish Shelar authorized school and college principals in Mumbai to declare a holiday to ensure students are not inconvenienced if heavy continue to lash city.
Heavy rains in Mumbai affected air services leading to cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports on Saturday, an official said.
After the Mahalaxmi Express was stranded near Badlapur due to water logging on tracks owing to the overflowing Ulhas River, eight flood rescue teams from Navy, including three diving teams, were mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. A seaking helicopter was also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party.
The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said that the number of passengers held up at Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur was not 2,000 but, 700.
A team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the location where Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani with as many as 2,000 passengers on-board.
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM72 with around 2000 passengers.
Even though the rains have stopped in several parts of Mumbai, areas like King's Circle, Chembur, Sion, Matunga remained heavily waterlogged on Saturday morning.
An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Pune on Friday. An orange alert is a signal for authorities to gear up for a situation that might eventually turn severe.
#MumbaiLife rains Nowcast: #MumbaiRains may be heavy in some parts of the city and suburbs in the next 2-4 hours.
It is predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will be seen in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar.
"Due to heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall possibility from 27 July, there may be flooding in low-lying areas. Wall collapses in case of old structures cannot be ruled out," an IMD official told Times of India.
Mumbai and Thane may receive heavy rainfall (64.5 millimetre - 204.4 millimetre) till 28 July. Weathermen said there is a cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat and the neighbourhood and a feeble offshore trough from North Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast.
"Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around. Few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD tweeted.
A red alert was issued for 26 and 28 July in Palghar. The alerts intended to signify stages of rough weather, ranging from yellow to orange to red.
IMD in its Friday bulletin said that more than 3 cm rainfall was recorded on Thursday. It also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" during the next five days across Maharashtra.
"Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS IN CITY AND SUBURBS DURING NIGHT/EARLY MORNING," BMC tweeted.
Earlier, rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing traffic snarls at major junctions.
On Wednesday, the city saw waterlogging and heavy rainfall across the city. On Thursday, Skymet weather and IMD predicted heavy showers for Friday.
On Thursday, Santa Cruz observatory recorded 25.4 millimetre and Colaba 11.6 millimetre. Rain since 1 June at Colaba has been 1,292.9 millimetre and Santa Cruz 1,584.5 millimetre.
The monsoon got active on Tuesday midnight, with the island city recording the highest rain this season of 173mm. "There is a strong monsoon circulation over central and northwest India with the presence of an active monsoon trough slightly to the south of its normal position," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (meteorology), Regional IMD.
14:36 (IST)
Aerials shots of Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation
14:35 (IST)
More than 600 stranded passengers rescued so far: Central Railways
14:34 (IST)
Navy and Air Force helicopters return from site where Mahalaxmi Express was stranded due to poor weather
Due to poor weather conditions, helicopters of Navy and Air Force have returned from the site where Mahalaxmi Express was stranded to the base after doing aerial survey. One inflatable boat disembarked by Navy choppers to assist in rescue operations.
14:23 (IST)
Local man saves lives of six tourists stuck in heavy waters after Lonavla's Bhushi Dam overflows
A local resident saved the lives of six tourists who were stuck in heavy waters after flow from Lonavla's famous Bhushi Dam in Pune district, according to media reports.
The dam overflow created a flood-like situation in the area. It is unclear how the tourists reached near the dam as it was closed for entry due to strong currents. A popular destination among tourists during monsoons, Bhushi dam had been overflowing since Saturday.
According to police officials, several parts of the dam was slippery owing to heavy rainfall.
14:01 (IST)
Scattered to heavy rainfall in four Maharashtra districts till Sunday
The IMD predicted scattered to heavy rainfall in parts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar and parts of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday.
13:54 (IST)
Nine-month pregnant goes to labour pain while on board Mahalaxmi Express, say reports
Several media reports have stated that a nine-month pregnant woman Reshma Kamble went into labour pain while she was stranded in the Mahalaxmi Express train at Badlapur. There were also reports claiming that as many as nine pregnant women were on board.
13:39 (IST)
NDRF rescues 500 of 700 stranded passengers from Mahalaxmi Expressway
The NDRF teams have rescued 500 stranded passengers so far from the Mahalaxmi Expressway. The evacuated passengers, who were now lodged at safe places, will be moved to Badlapur.
13:28 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis ensures rescue ops in Mahalaxmi Express taken care of by expert teams
13:12 (IST)
220 of 700 Mahalaxmi Express passangers rescued
The Central Railway has said around 220 people have been rescued from the Mahalaxmi Express so far, including 100 by Thane disaster team and 117 by the NDRF, The Hindu reported.
"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is in train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities," The Central Railway has tweeted.
13:09 (IST)
Seven navy teams, two IAF helicopters deployed to help rescue stranded Mahalaxmi Express passengers
13:07 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis directs Chief Secretary to personally monitor situation in Mahalaxmi Express
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has given instruction to the Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations at Wangani, where people were stranded in Mahalaxmi Express.
ANI reported that four NDRF teams were present at the spot near Badlapur, helping in evacuating passengers with the help of eight boats.
12:47 (IST)
Thirteen trains diverted, 6 short-terminated and 2 cancelled: Central Railways
The Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Sunil Udasi said that thirteen trains were diverted, six short-terminated and two were cancelled due to the overflowing Ulhas river, which resulted in water logging at Ambernath, ANI reported.
12:27 (IST)
Boulders crashed at Mumbai-Pune rail line, say reports
After the Mahalaxmi Express was reported being held up between Badlapur and Wangani, latest reports say that boulders have crashed on the rail track at Bhor Ghat on Mumbai-Pune line.
12:22 (IST)
As many 117 people rescued from Mahalaxmi Express
The NDRF rescue teams have so far rescued 117 people, including both women and children, stranded at Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur.
12:17 (IST)
Pune receives 72 mm rains till Saturday morning
As rains continue to lash Mumbai, SkymetWeather said that the neighbouring Pune city has received 72 mm of rains till 5.30 am Saturday.
12:14 (IST)
11:56 (IST)
All Maharashtra schools, colleges to remain shut today
Education Minister Ashish Shelar authorized school and college principals in Mumbai to declare a holiday to ensure students are not inconvenienced if heavy continue to lash city, NDTV reported.
11:38 (IST)
Eight flood rescue teams from Navy, including three diving teams deployed
After the Mahalaxmi Express was stranded near Badlapur due to water logging on tracks owing to the overflowing Ulhas River, eight flood rescue teams from Navy, including three diving teams, were mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. A Sea King helicopter was also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party.
11:19 (IST)
Central Railway downgrades number of stranded passengers at Mahalaxmi Express to 700
The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said that the number of passengers held up at Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur was not 2,000 but 700.
11:10 (IST)
Badlapur is completely inundated as Ulhas river overflows, reports SkymetWeather
10:49 (IST)
NDRF rescue team arrives at spot where Mahalaxmi Express is stranded
A team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the location where Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani with as many as 2,000 passengers on-board.
10:29 (IST)
RPF and Mumbai Police reach site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up
As the intense spells continues to batter the city, the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers on board, was stranded on Saturday.According to a passenger the train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said Railway Protection Force (RPF) and City police have reached the site and biscuits and water is being distributed to the stranded passengers.
"We request passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to get down from the train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF & City Police is in train to look after you. Please wait for advice from NDRF & other disaster management authorities," said Udasi.
10:26 (IST)
Watch: SOS situation near Badlapur as Mahalaxami Express, with 2,000 onboard stuck; rescue ops underway
Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers onboard, halted due to incessant rains and water logging on tracks Saturday. Several Twitter users put out visuals of the area.
10:21 (IST)
Kolhapur-Tirupati Express canceled due to water logging
Water logging in Vanganj due to the overflowing Ulhas river has resulted in the cancellation of 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Express and 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur Express.
10:08 (IST)
Mahalaxmi Express stranded near Badlapur
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM72 with around 2000 passengers.
09:54 (IST)
Early morning visuals from Kalyan
Several places in Kalyan area were water-logged on Saturday morning after Waldhuni river overflowed due to heavy rainfalls.
09:51 (IST)
Cattle, stray animals take hit of water logging in low lying areas
Heavy intermittent spells of rainfall have been lashing Mumbai since yesterday. The water logging in several low-lying areas like Kalyan, Nala Sopara, Mira Bhayender, Badlapur etc have thrown life out of gear, but mutely suffering the situation are stray animals and bovines stuck in stables. A twitter user shared these pictures to show the plight of buffaloes stuck at a Kalyan stable this morning.
09:37 (IST)
Chembur roads remain waterlogged even as Mumbai gets a break from continuous rainfall
Even though the rains have stopped in several parts of Mumbai, the Chembur area remained heavily waterlogged on Saturday morning
08:48 (IST)
Reports warn of heavy traffic in western suburbs
NDTV reported that In Juhu Tara Road, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, several stretches of SV Road and parts of Western Express Highway due to waterlogging. Traffic jam on the Western Express Highway started before the toll plaza at Bandra and extended all the way up to Borivali, around 25 km away.
08:38 (IST)
Mumbai suburbs received 150-180 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours
08:10 (IST)
No respite in site for Mumbaikars with early morning downpour, prediction for more rain
It looks like a squib of a weekend for now as city gets little to no respite from last night's pounding as rains stared early in the morning. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds continued in various parts of the city.
That with IMDs further prediction of heavy rain all through today indicate that this would be a sluggish weekend at best.