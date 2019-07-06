Mumbai rains: Intermittent spells of downpour, high tide expected to hit city; temperatures to hover around 25-30 degree Celsius

Mumbai: A high tide of 4.74 metres is expected to hit Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday. The organisation also stated that a low tide of 1.32 metres will occur in the evening around 8.37 pm.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for flooded water in the city to get into the sea. Low tide will help the flood water in the city to find an outlet to enter into the sea. The BMC stated that a high tide of 4.06 metres will occur around 2.45 am and a low tide of 0.80 metres will occur at 8.36 am on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and in suburbs. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 25 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius throughout the day. Owing to the torrential downpour, a part of a tree fell on Mulund station's cover over platform (COP) and got entangled with pantograph of a slow local train.

The tree branches were later removed and services returned to normalcy. The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.