IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai for next 48 hours; fishermen advised to stay away from sea due to squally weather over Gujarat coast

India Asian News International Jul 30, 2019 16:48:59 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland.

Representational image. PTI

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rain and thundershowers very likely to occur in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla during the next three hours, added IMD.

In the North-east, besides, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rain showers later in the day today. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 16:48:59 IST

