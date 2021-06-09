The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the next four days for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai with a forecast of extremely heavy rain at isolated places

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday, two days early, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning.

The weather agency on Wednesday issued a red alert for Mumbai.

A red warning is issued to signify the possibility of 'very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places'.

Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at the Mumbai branch IMD, said that a yellow alert has been issued for India’s financial capital for the next four days. She added that yellow and red alerts have also been issued for some districts on the Konkan coastal strip.

Monsoon onset on 9 Jun in Mumbai & other parts of Mah as reported by Regional Met Center Mumbai today. Ms Shubhangi Bhute, Head, Regional weather forecasting center Mumbai here.

Next 4,5 days severe weather in konkan very likely.

Please see IMD updates pic.twitter.com/FZqesvnLal — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 9, 2021

The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai has caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

While there were fewer vehicles on the city roads amid the downpour, motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders were unable to manoeuvre their vehicles at some of the flooded places.

The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging at these places.

Maharashtra: Malad Subway in Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

Maharashtra: Andheri Subway in Mumbai, closed due to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall.

Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said. Routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were also diverted.

"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office. “Normal arrival date is 10 June every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date.”

On Tuesday, the weather department had issued a warning of a heavy downpour for Mumbai and adjoining areas from 9 June to 13 June.

IMD's head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune, KS Hosalikar, tweeted:

GOOD NEWS

Onset of SW Monsoon declared over Mumbai Thane Palghar today 9 th June. Monsoon line today passing frm Valsad(Gujarat), Nagpur in Maharashtra & then Bhadrachalam Tuni..

Conditions r favourable for onset of monsoon in remaining parts of Maharashtra in nxt 2,3 days

-IMD — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 9, 2021

Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder. According to the IMD, Santacruz recorded a rainfall of 164.8mm in six hours between 8.30 am - 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Other locations where heavy spells were recorded (8.30 am to 11.30 am) include Kandivali, Vikhroli, Dharavi fire station, Bandra fire station and Mumbai central.

As per the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm, and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The first heavy rain of this monsoon disrupted local train services. There was water-logging between Sion and Chunabhatti stations on the Central Railway (CR) route. The local train services were initially suspended on the CR's mainline between CSMT and Kurla from 9.50 am.

Later, the train services were suspended between CSMT and Thane (mainline), and between CSMT and Vashi (Harbour Line) from 10.20 am, CR's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

"Services on the Trans-Harbour line and BSU (Uran) lines are running smoothly. Also, shuttle services from Thane to Karjat/Kasara and Vashi-Panvel are running," he said.

There was no disruption on the Western Railway route and its local train services were running normal, WR's chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said.

Water pumps were being operated to clear inundation, he said, adding that drains and culverts were flowing smoothly.

The IMD on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.

Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of situation

As the city faced waterlogging in several parts, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed.

Thackeray spoke to the control rooms in Mumbai and collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar districts as incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas, affecting the normal life.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at the disaster management control room, taking stock of the situation. Municipal Commissioner briefed the Hon'ble CM about the on-ground situation and the measure taken to mitigate any disaster.

The Chief Minister's Office said the IMD has declared the arrival of monsoon and predicted medium to very heavy rains in the next three days.

Thackeray had chaired a meeting of the disaster management authority and directed authorities to be prepared to tackle any eventuality given the prediction of heavy rains.

