Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause landslide on Western Express Highway in Kandivali, traffic diverted

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north-south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai

Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire control room official said.

"We received a call around 7 am informing us about the debris on Ali Yavar Jung Marg (also known as the Western Express Highway)," the official said.

Mumbai Rainfall updates at 8 am of 4 Aug.

Land slide ! at Time of India, next Samta nagar police station, highway, Mumbai.

Red Alert for RF, for North Konkan next 48 hrs.

TC pic.twitter.com/lv1P2z0jK0 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2020

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north-south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted, affecting regular commuters and those involved in emergency services as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris, another official said.

A car was stuck in the debris and was later removed.

Owing to heavy rains, there has been a landslide at Malad on the Western Express Highway. Resources are being deployed to get it cleared at the earliest. #MyBMCUpdates #MyBMCMonsoonUpdates pic.twitter.com/eIR3DqKELA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020

The south-bound traffic was diverted to another road, the fire control room official said, adding that work was on to remove the debris from the road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy showers since Monday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for the next two days.

With inputs from PTI