Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour lashes city; trains delayed, landings suspended temporarily at airport

Heavy showers lashed the streets of Mumbai on Monday evening, providing much-needed respite to the people from the heat.

Lightning accompanied moderate showers in many parts of Mumbai, including Dadar and Bandra. Netizens took to Twitter to share their experiences, leading to #MumbaiRains becoming the top trend in India.

Reports suggested that train services were affected on the western and central line. India Today reported that due to bad weather, landings were suspended temporarily at the Mumbai airport.

Vistara tweeted that flight UK 985 from Delhi to Mumbai had been diverted to Ahmedabad in view of the weather. A Newark-bound United Airlines flight from was also diverted to Delhi.

Mumbai: People play in the rain outside as heavy showers lash different parts of the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/M1ZsbMQeCW — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

The India Meterological Department (IMD) had forecast, rains or thundershowers for Mumbai and Palghar districts on Monday, while Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri were expected to experience thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane are likely to see rains or thundershowers on Tuesday as well, while heavy rains at isolated places are expected in Ratnagiri.

The country is experiencing a delay in the arrival of monsoon this year. Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on 8 June, a week after its normal arrival date. This has also delayed its arrival in different parts of the country.

