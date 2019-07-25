Mumbai rains: Expect heavy rains in city, suburb on Thursday, predict weather forecaster; 46.76% cloud build up over city, reports Skymet

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has once again thrown life out of gear with the city’s suburbs experiencing water-logging and other incessant rain related accidents. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains will continue in the city and its suburbs for today.

Skymet Weather reports of a significant cloud buildup above the city, and the forecast for Thursday is heavy rain at isolated places. Mumbaikars can expect moderate spells of rains with some intense showers in between today.

The rainfall activity in Mumbai paced up with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night. According to The Times of India, most of the rain in the city was recorded in just six hours — between 11.30pm on Tuesday till 5.30am on Wednesday. Rains were particularly heavy as Colaba recorded over 170mm, its highest yet in the 12 hour- period this season.

As per the weather department this became the second instance this season when incessant rains were witnessed overnight. The first instance was recorded in the beginning of this month on 1 and 2 July when 375mm of rainfall was recorded by the Santacruz observatory.

On Wednesday, the city's Andheri area saw eight people injured after three cars collided due to low visibility during early morning. Instances of waterlogging in areas around Sion, Andheri, Hindmata, Chembur, Govandi, and Mankhurd along with road traffic were also reported.