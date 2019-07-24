You are here:
Mumbai rains: Eight injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover; IMD predicts heavy showers for next 2 days

India Asian News International Jul 24, 2019 08:44:12 IST

Mumbai: Eight people sustained injuries after three cars collided with each other on Wednesday morning.

The cars collided on Andheri flyover due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the area.

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. Railway tracks at Sion also got completely submerged in water.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had tweeted IMD's weather forecast that intermittent/heavy rain is to be expected in the city and suburbs.

 

