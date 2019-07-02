Mumbai Rains: Central Railway resumes train services from CSMT to Thane; release list of 77 long-distance trains leaving metropolis

Regular train services from CSMT to Thane/Mankhurd UP and Down resumed on Tuesday after heavy rains since Sunday forced cancellation of services, the Central Railway said on its official Twitter handle. The Central Railway also tweeted a list of 77 long-distance trains leaving the metropolis.

Thousands of passengers were stranded in local trains after train services were suspended following heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region over the last two days. According CR personnel, the Central Railway with the help of RPF jawans rescued several passengers on Tuesday and served them tea, biscuits and other food items at stations.

The Central Railways tweeted out the status of long-distance trains leaving Mumbai:

Regular services from CSMT to Thane/Mankhurd UP and DN resumes

Rest all services are running since morning@drmmumbaicr @mybmc @m_indicator @RidlrMUM @mumbairailusers @mumbai_locals @SlowLocal

The long-distance train services in Central Railway were suspended after a goods train had derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long-distance services, a railway official said.

Due to the derailment, at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled. The Bhusaval-Pune Express, Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express, Huzur Sahib Nanded-Pune Express, Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express were among the trains which were also short terminated at Nashik.

