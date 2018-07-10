Football world cup 2018

Mumbai rains: Bombay HC slams Railways for waterlogging on tracks every year, asks why no measures are taken

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 19:53:41 IST

Mumbai: Tracks submerge under water every monsoon, paralysing the local train services in Mumbai, but the Railways has not taken any concrete steps to prevent it, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday. The remarks came on a day when torrential rains hit the suburban train services.

Rail tracks have been submerged under water as heavy showers lashed across the city for the third day. PTI

A division bench of Justices NH Patil and GS Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Railways to make stations and platforms disabled-friendly. While noting that the authorities had not taken any action in this regard, the court also raised the issue of water-logging on tracks.

"Every year during monsoons tracks get submerged in water in low-lying areas. Why can not the Railways identify such spots and elevate the tracks?" Justice Kulkarni asked. If the Railways were not able to manage this, it should consider privatisation, the court said.

The bench adjourned the hearing for two weeks, asking the Railways' lawyer to tell the court next time what measures were being taken to prevent water-logging on tracks.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:53 PM

