Mumbai rains: 'All three lines operational, no waterlogging on tracks,' says Central Railway CPRO as affected services resume in city

Mumbai: The affected railway services due to rainfall have resumed in the city on Tuesday, all three lines including Up, Down, and Middle are now operational, said the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

"No waterlogging has been reported on the railway tracks, Kurla to Mulund section recorded 13mm rainfall during the last one hour. Now all three lines have been made operational," Central Railway CPRO said.

Heavy rains caused water-logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday morning. Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush during peak hours amidst incessant rainfall, earlier this week.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.