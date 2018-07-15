Football world cup 2018

Mumbai rain: Highest tide of season at 4.97 m expected to hit shore today; BMC, BEST on high alert

India FP Staff Jul 15, 2018 14:42:53 IST

On Sunday, Mumbai experienced the highest tide of the season of 4.97 metres, reports said.

People walk along the shore as a high tide hits the sea wall at Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI

People walk along the shore as a high tide hits the sea wall at Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI

Considering a high tide followed by heavy rain could create waterlogging in low-lying areas, in view of the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed the flood gates to prevent seawater from entering the city during high tide, reported Zee News. The civic agency has also informed the traffic police, fire brigade, BEST etc, to be on high alert. The high tide was expected to take place at 1.45 pm today.

According to the Hindustan Timesthe Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier released a list of high and neap tide days. Neap tide is when the difference between low and high tides is minimum and high tide is when sea level is above 4.5 metres.

BMC also listed 24 high tide days and seven neap tide days — 7 June, 7 July, 19-20 August, and 17-19 September.

On Saturday, the sea threw up nearly 361 tonnes of garbage on Mumbai's beaches and seafronts during the high tide. The BMC managed to recover 226 tonnes of rubbish from just a 10-kilometre stretch on Juhu and Versova beaches, reported The Times of India.

Saturday also registered the second highest tide of the season at 4.96 metres, the report said. It is expected the quantity of garbage will only increase on Sunday.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 14:42 PM

