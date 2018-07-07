Football world cup 2018

Mumbai rain: Heavy downpour across city suburbs, Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai; CR trains running 10-15 minutes late

India FP Staff Jul 07, 2018 13:31:08 IST

Heavy rain lashed the city of Mumbai, parts of Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging in certain parts and causing a temporary disruption in suburban rail services.

According to media reports, areas in Mumbai suburbs such as Malad, Borivali, Powai, Bhandup, and parts of Thane and Kalyan witnessed heavy downpour.

A local train at waterlogged tracks following heavy monsoon showers in Mumbai. PTI

Representational image. PTI

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent to very heavy rainfall is expected across parts of the city and its suburbs over the next 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, the Santa Cruz and Colaba observatory recorded 6.3 mm and 5.2 mm of rain, reported The Times of India.

Suburban rail services affected

Due to waterlogging on tracks between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate), train services were briefly halted between Badlapur and Kalyan from 10.40 am onwards on Saturday morning, Central Railway tweeted.

However, the train services resumed on Kalyan-Badlapur section at 11.30 am, with a delay of 10-15 minutes.

As per latest updates, trains on the western and harbour lines are functioning on time.

Saturday's rain came three days after an over-bridge at a railway station in the Andheri suburb collapsed during heavy rains, disrupting train services and injuring five people.

 


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 13:31 PM

