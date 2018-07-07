Mumbai rain: Heavy downpour across city suburbs, Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai; CR trains running 10-15 minutes late

Heavy rain lashed the city of Mumbai, parts of Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging in certain parts and causing a temporary disruption in suburban rail services.

#Maharashtra: Visuals of waterlogged streets from Thane district's Bhiwandi as rain continues to lash the region pic.twitter.com/kYMuCAOAI4 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

According to media reports, areas in Mumbai suburbs such as Malad, Borivali, Powai, Bhandup, and parts of Thane and Kalyan witnessed heavy downpour.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent to very heavy rainfall is expected across parts of the city and its suburbs over the next 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, the Santa Cruz and Colaba observatory recorded 6.3 mm and 5.2 mm of rain, reported The Times of India.

Suburban rail services affected

Due to waterlogging on tracks between Vithalwadi and Kalyan (near level crossing gate), train services were briefly halted between Badlapur and Kalyan from 10.40 am onwards on Saturday morning, Central Railway tweeted.

However, the train services resumed on Kalyan-Badlapur section at 11.30 am, with a delay of 10-15 minutes.

As per latest updates, trains on the western and harbour lines are functioning on time.

Saturday's rain came three days after an over-bridge at a railway station in the Andheri suburb collapsed during heavy rains, disrupting train services and injuring five people.