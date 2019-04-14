Mumbai rain: City sees downpour after days of warm weather; Pune, Aurangabad also witness showers

Rain was reported from various parts of Mumbai on Sunday evening, giving much-needed relief to the city from the scorching April heat.

Rain and hail was also reported from other parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara and Aurangabad. A report in The Hindu quoted an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai as saying that this is due to "wind discontinuation in northern Karnataka, as well as the high temperature which has touched 44 degrees in some parts of Maharashtra.”

Earlier, Skymet Weather had also predicted the possibility of a downpour in Mumbai on 15 and 16 April.

Mumbai has seen warm weather for several days, with maximum temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.