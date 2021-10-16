Mumbai Police uses 'red, green light' scene from Netflix's 'Squid Game' to issue traffic advisory

The city's cops are known to use latest trends to spread awareness about various issues

Mumbai Police has become the latest to join in on the Squid Game bandwagon. The department used the 'red light, green light' scene from the popular South Korean Netflix drama to illustrate the importance of traffic rules.

Posting the famous scene from the series, Mumbai Police added a twist at the end of the 36-second video clip. The department asked people to stop at red lights and obey traffic rules, adding that “you are the frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated.”

The clip has received over 4,500 views till date on Twitter, with many praising the concept behind the message.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has been on the forefront of social media trends. The department has dominated social media quite often in recent times.

At the start of this month, the department called out the regressive values and misogyny in Hindi movies.

Sharing dialogues from films such as Kabir Singh, Dabangg and other movies, the department said that these dialogues were examples of the misogynistic attitudes shown by the characters in the films.

It added these were some of the many dialogues that both cinema and society needed to reflect on. It ended the post by asking people to choose their words and actions carefully, “unless you want the law to intervene!”

Replying to a user about why it was focusing on misogyny as opposed to other issues, the Mumbai Police replied that the idea of not normalising misogyny is one that “needs to be repeated as much as possible”.

The post went viral on Instagram with over 79,000 likes till date. Many users being appreciative of the stance shown by the department.

Before that, Mumbai Police had posted a video of its police band ‘Khaki Studio’ performing the iconic Ae Watan Tere Liye.

Before that, the Khaki Studio had performed Bella Ciao, the theme of the Netflix show Money Heist as well as the James Bond theme.