Mumbai Police receives threat call; tanker filled with RDX, 2 Pakistani nationals heading to Goa

According to police, Mumbai Police received a threat call on Sunday claiming that a tanker carrying two Pakistani nationals and RDX had left Mumbai for Goa.

“A call was received by Mumbai Police Control Room at 1 am about a white tanker filled with RDX has been proceeded from Mumbai to Goa in which two Pakistani nationals are also there,” Mumbai Police said.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra ATS and the Goa Police Control Room were immediately notified.

The caller identified himself as Pandey, according to information provided by the police.

According to the Mumbai Police, the police have confirmed the area from which the call was made but are currently working to identify the caller.

Earlier on July 13, an unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack.

According to Mumbai Police, “Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan.”

(With agency inputs)