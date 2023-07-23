Mumbai Police receives threat call; tanker filled with RDX, 2 Pakistani nationals heading to Goa
Earlier on July 13, an unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack
According to police, Mumbai Police received a threat call on Sunday claiming that a tanker carrying two Pakistani nationals and RDX had left Mumbai for Goa.
“A call was received by Mumbai Police Control Room at 1 am about a white tanker filled with RDX has been proceeded from Mumbai to Goa in which two Pakistani nationals are also there,” Mumbai Police said.
According to the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra ATS and the Goa Police Control Room were immediately notified.
Related Articles
The caller identified himself as Pandey, according to information provided by the police.
According to the Mumbai Police, the police have confirmed the area from which the call was made but are currently working to identify the caller.
Earlier on July 13, an unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack.
According to Mumbai Police, “Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan.”
(With agency inputs)
also read
Can’t say 'Vande Mataram', we believe in Allah: SP MLA Abu Azmi sparks controversy
The statement of SP MLA Abu Azmi has sparked a controversy as he said he won't recite 'Vande Mataram', as it is similar to bowing to the nation and that his religion (Islam) 'does not allow him to bow before anyone, not even his mother'
Seeing Red: Why tomato prices are likely to hit Rs 300 per kg
At an all-time high, tomatoes cost between Rs 120-160 per kilo in various parts of India. Experts are saying this might even go up to Rs 300 in the upcoming weeks. To lessen this load on the common man, the Centre began selling tomatoes at discounted prices in Delhi, Lucknow, and other major cities
Heavy rains, poor road, no lights: How rescue ops in Raigad during landslide were delayed
A landslide was reported at Irshalwadi, a tribal hamlet in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Raigad on Wednesday night, affecting 48 families. However, the rescue operation was delayed for three-four hours due to serious challenges like heavy rains, no proper road and pitch darkness