Mumbai Police claims it was obligatory to file Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters

Mumbai Police countered the Central Bureau of Investigation's claim that Rhea Chakraborty's FIR cannot be filed because it is based on 'speculation.'

Mumbai Police has on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that they are duty-bound to register an FIR by Rhea Chakraborty against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters.

According to a report by The Times of India, Rhea had filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meenu Singh and a doctor for getting the late actor medicines without consultation and by using a forged prescription. The report added that the CBI told the high court that Chakraborty's accusation is speculative and cannot be the basis of an FIR.

The Mumbai Police has, however, filed an affidavit saying they were 'duty-bound' to register the case as it 'disclosed commission of the offence' and sought dismissal of the petition filed by Rajput sisters.

According to Mirror, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has now released a statement which states that the FIR filed by Chakraborty was for a specific offense of having forged a prescription and administering medicines illegally, which were already communicated to Sushant by Priyanka in her 8 June messages. When the actor expressed his inability to procure the said messages, the sister obtained a fraudulent prescription from a known doctor who is not a mental health expert. The doctor prescribed medicines falling under NDPS Act by falsely depicting that Sushant was an OPD registered person when the actor was actually in Mumbai.

The statement further added that the medicines were administered even when the family was aware of Sushant's drug addiction. The actor was in consultation with five doctors from Mumbai, who had advised him to abstain from narcotic substances.

Since Sushant refused to listen to Rhea's suggestion to follow the Mumbai doctors' advice, her departure, as per the wishes of the late actor, was inevitable.

"The replies filed by the CBI and the Mumbai Police are before you all. It is for the nation to determine who is carrying out their duties according to law and who is colluding with whom", the statement further read, adding that the Bombay HC will be hearing the matter on 4 November.

As per a report in India.com, Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik will be hearing the matter wherein Chakraborty has alleged that a fabricated prescription was used to procure banned medicines for Sushant a few days prior to his suicide on 14 June.