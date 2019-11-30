Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve gets second three-month extension; 1987-batch IPS officer took over in February

Mumbai: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay S Barve for a period of three months.

The proposal has been extended in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services Rules, 1958 as a special case in the public interest, a government official said.

Earlier in August, the committee had given nod to the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension Barve's service for a period of three months beyond his superannuation.

Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was due to retire on 31 August, 2019. On February 28, Barve had taken over as the Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

