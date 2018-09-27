Mumbai Police arrests woman who ran over eight-year-old boy, charges her with 'negligent driving'

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested the motorist who ran over an eight-year-old boy in Goregaon, according to several media reports.

The Dindoshi Police arrested the driver, Shraddha Manoj Chandrakar, 42, and charged her with negligent driving after a complaint from the boy's parents. The accused was released on bail late Wednesday, said a police official.

Mumbai Mirror quoted an officer of the Dindoshi Police as saying: “We have registered an FIR and booked the driver for negligent driving and endangering the life of another person." He added that an identification parade would be held this week.

The mother of the victim—later identified as Rahesiya Amit Mathur—told The Times of India: "He suffered a few scrapes on his knees and bruises on his head. He is fine otherwise. Unfortunately, the CCTV footage went viral." The newspaper also reported that the family did not wish to file a complaint, but the police insisted after the video went viral.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the society compound of Sadguru Complex-I, in Goregaon east, north-west Mumbai, where several cars were parked around and the boy was playing football with his friends.

A CCTV grab of the incident, shows a woman getting into a car and the boy pausing to sit and adjust his shoe laces. Just then, she starts the car suddenly and without any warning horn, drives over the boy, drags him a couple of feet and after running over him, speeds away. The boy, momentarily dazed, quickly gets up, runs over to his friends and joins the game.

As the video went viral on social media, stunned citizens and furious internet users demanded that the police trace the accused and register a complaint.

Police said that the woman apparently failed to notice the boy as he was sitting in a blind spot just beside the car when she started, and as nobody screamed, she simply zoomed away.

Both the accused and the victim reside in the same building, said police.

With inputs from IANS