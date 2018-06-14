You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai Police arrests six men for printing fake currency notes, seize cash worth Rs 26.54 lakh

India Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 17:35:42 IST

Mumbai: Six persons were arrested for allegedly printing currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 denominations using colour photocopiers in western Maharashtra's Satara, over 250 kilometres from Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Police also seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 26.54 lakh as well as some notes, with a face value of Rs 29.88 lakh that had been printed on just one side, a senior official said.

The incident came to light when two people were trying to pass off these fake notes as genuine ones outside Kateshwar Temple area on Wednesday, an official said. The two were nabbed by a local crime branch team.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"They revealed during interrogation that other members of the gang were printing fake notes by deploying colour photocopiers," said Sandeep Patil, Superintendent of Police, Satara. He said that the crime branch raided some places in Satara and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 26.54 lakh. Police also seized some notes, with a face value of Rs 29.88 lakh that had been printed on just one side he added.

Among the six arrested is a person with good knowledge of computers and printing who allegedly started the racket, the official added. He said that investigations were currently underway to know more about the operations of this gang as well as to find out if the accused had any terror links


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 17:35 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores