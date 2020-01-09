Mumbai Police arrests fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill, rioting

Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, has been arrested by Mumbai Police, an official said on Thursday.

Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, the official said.

He once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang, he said. In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.

A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.