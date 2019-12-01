Mumbai pips Gurugram on air quality index levels as pollution worsens in financial capital: With AQI of 193, Colaba joins Delhi-NCR 'unhealthy' air

While Delhi, neighbouring National Captial Region (NCR) and other North Indian states grapple with rising air pollution levels, the air quality levels in Mumbai, surrounding Thane and Navi Mumbai districts, have dropped to "unhealthy" levels on Sunday. Mumbaikars woke up to the city's skyline wrapped under a blanket of smog. The real-time overall air quality of the city at 10 am docked in at 181, higher than Gurugram's real-time AQI at 10 am of 162. The pollutant levels in Mumbai of PM 2.5 (particulate matter which can settle in the lungs and cause health ailments) was 114, which is considered very unhealthy.

According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) AQI bulletin for Saturday till 4 pm, Gurugram remained in a better position with an AQI of 78 which falls under 'satisfactory' category, while Mumbai docked in 190 which comes under 'moderate' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category.

By 10 am on Sunday morning, the AQI of suburban area in Bandra was 167, Borivali (East) 159, Vile Parle (West) 179, Powai 183. Meanwhile, the city fell in 'unhealthy' air quality category with Colaba recording an AQI of 193, Kurla 184, Sion 176, Worli 188, according to real-time air quality application 'Air Matters'.

Navi Mumbai experienced high levels of pollution with an overall AQI of 186 which falls under 'unhealthy' category. Thane docked an overall AQI of 107, which was relatively better than the rest of Mumbai.

"With the onset of winter, air quality has begun to deteriorate. As winter sets in, PM concentration in the air will rise as lower temperatures cause pollutants to get trapped closer to the earth’s surface, leading to an increase in the pollution levels," said SAFAR project director Gufran Beig told Fress Press Journal. System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research's (SAFAR) data on Mumbai's air quality is currently unavailable their official website is currently shut.

Interestingly, Mumbai this year has recorded its 'cleanest Diwali air' in five years. As per data by Visual Visual on AQI world ranking, Mumbai figured in the top 10 most polluted Indian cities alongside Delhi and Kolkata.

Delhi: Major pollutant PM 2.5 at 120 in 'moderate' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data pic.twitter.com/k7ynHKqdcg — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Delhi in comparison, on Sunday morning, plunged into 'poor' category, making it difficult for locals to move outdoors after a brief respite from the toxic air. According to the Centre-run Central Pollution Control Board, at 9:00 am, the AQI docked at 281, which falls in the 'poor' category in DTU, Delhi while in Mathura Road also the AQI was recorded at 213.

However, at the city's major junctions such as Ashok Vihar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Mundka, the AQI was 291, 277 and 289 respectively. The National Capital is likely to witness strong surface winds during the day time today and the temperature would be oscillating between 9 degrees Celsius to 24°C, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

SAFAR advised 'sensitive groups' to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion throughout the day. "Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur," the organisation stated in its advisory.

With inputs from agencies

