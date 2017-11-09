Mumbai’s monorail services came to a grinding halt on Thursday morning after a fire broke out in one of the coaches near Wadala, according to media reports.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m on a regular local service to the Wadala station. However, no casualties was reported in the incident.

According to The Asian Age, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control in around 40 minutes.

Since the incident happened in the early morning, there was no rush at the station, resulting in zero injures, Hindustan Times reported.

The exact cause of the fire is being probed, although officials suspect a short-circuit might have caused it.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA, said that an empty coach caught fire at the Mysore Colony station. The train was on its way from Wadala to begin the day’s service from Chembur”.

Services have been shut since then and are likely to resume only in the afternoon, according to The Financial Express.

This isn’t the first incident to affect the monorail services.

Earlier, in July, a major accident was averted when two trains, going in opposite directions, ended up travelling on the same track near Chembur.

However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) later clarified that the monorail suffered a technical issue, and a second train had to be sent to rescue the stranded one.

Mumbai has a single monorail line which runs along a nine-km route, covering seven stations, from Chembur to Wadala depot. The trains run from 5 a.m to midnight everyday.

With inputs from IANS