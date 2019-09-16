Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2019: Online applications begin today, visit mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2019 | Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited has started the online application process to recruit non-executive posts on its official website. Interested candidates can visit the official Mumbai Metro site at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

The application process will end on 7 October, 2019.

According to the Mumbai Metro Official Notification, MMRDA plans on recruiting for 1,053 vacant posts. Four percent of posts are reserved for the differently-abled, 30 percent for women and 15 percent for ex-servicemen.

Follow the steps below to apply for the Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site of MMRDA at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3: Enter login id and password.

Step 4: Fill the application form and make the payment.

Step 4: Click 'submit'.

Step 5: Take a printout of the confirmation form for future reference.

Candidates should be well versed in Marathi and need to submit their SSC Examination certificate. If not fluent in Marathi, candidates need to pass Marathi examination as per instructions from the Maharashtra government. The online examination fee for general candidates is Rs 300 and fee for reserved candidates is Rs 150.

Eligible candidates will have to sit for a competitive exam. Shortlisted candidates will have to submit their educational documents. Aspirants should check the MMRDA official website for further details.