Gas leak in Mumbai's suburbs creates panic, complaints about unknown smell; seepage from Chembur's chemical plant contained, says BMC

India FP Staff Sep 20, 2019 08:49:37 IST

  • Gas leakage has been reported from several parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with citizens taking to social media to complain about a lingering smell in their localities

  • Complaints have been received from Mankhurd, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai, Bhandup, Kandivali

  • The civic body has said that MGL and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), apart from other agencies, have been alerted

A gas leakage was reported from several parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with citizens taking to social media to complain about a lingering odour in their localities.

Complaints have been received from Mankhurd, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai, Bhandup and Kandivali. Reports claim that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that the leak emanated from the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's Chembur plant and has been contained.

Meanwhile, the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) said in a statement, “As of now, we know that it is not related to MGL gas pipelines. Our emergency team is further checking and we will update you shortly.”

The civic body has said that MGL and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), apart from other agencies, have been alerted to investigate the cause behind the smell, adding that the gas leak has been contained.

A report by Mirror Now suggests that the strong gas smell began spreading from Mahul, which is situated close to RCF’s Chembur plant and then spread to nearby areas like Govandi, Chembur and Wadala. Additionally, the landlines and helplines of the MGL are not reachable, the television channel reported.

Vehicles from the fire department have been dispatched to the sites of the complaints, according to ABP
Majha.

More details are awaited.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 08:49:37 IST

