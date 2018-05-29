You are here:
Mumbai: Fire erupts in coach of parked train at CST, no casualties reported

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 16:19:04 IST

A fire erupted in the coach of a parked train at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) on Tuesday.

The entire coach was gutted in the blaze that occurred around 3 pm, an official said.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control, the official said, adding that the cooling operation was underway.

Senior railway officials rushed to the site.

Just a few hours earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a shop in suburban Malad in Mumbai, but no one was reported injured, a senior fire official said.

The shop, a one-storey structure located at the Gupta Market in Malad area, caught fire at around 8 am, he said.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 16:19 PM

