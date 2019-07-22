Mumbai fire: Blaze breaks out at MTNL exchange building in Bandra; 15 people evacuated safely

A fire broke out in a telephone exchange building in Mumbai on Monday, civic officials said. The fire broke out at the MTNL exchange building at SV Road in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, fire brigade sources said.

Fifteen people have now been evacuated safely.

Mumbai: A level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL Building in Bandra, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/e7NRsYH7O3 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Fire engines have been rushed to the spot, an official said, adding there were no reports yet of anyone being injured in the incident. However, about 100 people are likely to be trapped on the building's terrace.

The blaze has been classified as Level-4 and 14 fire tenders are present at the spot, ANI reported.

The building is a nine-floor one and the fire is confined mainly to the third and fourth floors, an official said.

As it is a working day, many persons, mostly MTNL employees, were present inside the building, the official said.

Fire fighting and rescue operations is in progress and efforts to rescue people stranded on upper floors and terrace of the building are on, he added.

Visuals on TV channels showed smoke billowing from the building and people on the terrace trying to signal those below.

With inputs from PTI