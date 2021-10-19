Mumbai eatery serves 24-karat gold-plated Bahubali momo worth Rs 1,299; see viral video here

As the name suggests, this momo, filled with vegetables, mozzarella cheese and plated with 24 karat of edible gold, is humongous and weighs 2 kg

With several desi varieties and a number of options to choose from, Momo has now literally become India’s staple food. From corn momo to mango and even chocolate momo, this food item has been under experimentation for years. However, the latest rendition of this dish will leave you flabbergasted and will completely blow your mind.

This time, it is the ‘Bahubali God Momo’ that has come to India for the very first time. As the name suggests, this snack is humongous and weighs 2 kilograms. The momo is filled with vegetables, mozzarella cheese and is plated with 24 karat of edible gold. It is available at a restaurant in Mumbai.

In a viral video, shared on Instagram by a food blogger named Disha, the Bahubali Gold Momo can be seen as one of the heaviest and gigantic momos seen till now.

The Instagram blogger with the handle ‘Whatafoodiegirl’ shared the video with the caption, “This is the first time in India. This massive momo is of 2 kgs and is filled with cheese, veggies and edible 24K gold”.

Here is the viral video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUuLdD1oUzv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9720f8c6-79a7-40c9-a713-011bf33a3340

Sharing further information, she revealed that the momo is being served with one orange mint mojito, three chutneys, a mayo dip, and two complimentary chocolate momos.

Disha also mentioned the price of this Bahubali Gold momo and it costs around Rs 1,299. This humongous momo can serve around 6 to 8 people but one will have to pre-order to have it.

The viral video of Bahubali Gold Momo has garnered over 71K likes and one million views till now. Commenting on the video, Disha’s followers expressed their views on the momo. Some Instagram users thought that the snack was overpriced and there were chances that it would not taste good.

Several other users felt that the momo was something new and they wanted to try it. While a few people were also of the view that plating a momo with gold made no sense as it did not enhance the texture or color of the food, nor did it help in elevating the taste.