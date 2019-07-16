You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse updates: Toll rises to seven, reports ANI; MHADA says structure doesn't come under its purview

India FP Staff Jul 16, 2019 19:38:03 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse updates: Toll rises to seven, reports ANI; MHADA says structure doesn't come under its purview

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Death toll rises to 7: ANI

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Rescue operations on in full swing, says Amit Shah

    Union home minister Amit Shah called the collapse of a building in Dongri, "very tragic". "My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. The rescue operations are (on) in full swing. The sate government, NDRF, and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need," he said.

  • 18:05 (IST)

    MHADA says collapsed building doesn't come under its purview

    News18 reported that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has put out a statement saying that the collapsed building in Dongri did not come in its purview.

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Visuals from Dongri

    BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the site of collapse, where the rescue operations are underway.

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Toll rises to 5, reports ANI

    ANI reported that the toll has risen to five in the Dongri building collapse. Eight people have been injured in the incident so far.

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Congestion, crowds add chaos to rescue work

    The site of the building crash in the congested Dongri area was crowded and chaotic as hundreds of onlookers created hurdles in the rescue operation even as NDRF and civic personnel attacked the rubble with bare hands to reach survivors.

    The narrow road leading to the ill-fated four-storeyed building meant NDRF jawans could not get earth-moving equipment near the rubble, leaving them with no option but to carry out the search-and-rescue operation manually. The rescue work is expected to get prolonged because of this, a NDRF official at the site said.

    Onlookers crowding the site and lanes leading to it threw up problems of quick evacuation of the injured to ambulances and onward to hospitals, an official said.

    PTI

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Unfortunate such incidents happen in Mumbai every monsoon: Milind Deora

    Congress leader Milind Deora said, "This is unfortunately something that happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. You'll see walls collapse, there are pot holes on roads where people die, young boys fall into manholes. Mumbaikars must ask what the government is doing."

  • 17:42 (IST)

    BMC commissioner says rescue ops a priority

    BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is at the site of the collapse, told reported that the incident is tragic and it shouldn't have happened. Rescue and relief operation is are our priority. Fire Brigade, NDRF are doing their job," he said.

  • 17:22 (IST)

    Probe ordered by Devendra Fadnavis

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said a probe has been launched to find out the exact reason behind this disaster.

    The Indian Express further quoted a MHADA official as saying that the collapsed building had been illegal since 1987.

  • 17:05 (IST)

    List of people killed in Dongri building collapse

  • 16:54 (IST)

    Death toll rises to 4

    A minor boy is among the deceased, according to reports. A toddler is among those injured.

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Vehicles with rescue equipment unable to reach spot: NDRF DG

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Collapse of building in Mumbai is anguishing: Narendra Modi

  • 16:19 (IST)

    MHADA says building didn't belong to housing body

    Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, was quoted by Livemint as saying that the building didn't belong to them, as was claimed by some politicians.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    'Building that collapsed was illegal': Trustee

    The trustee of the Kesarbai Building, S Hussain, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that the building which collapsed — reportedly the 'B wing' of the entire complex — was an illegal structure.

     
    He also said that the building was constructed in 1986 and that the redevelopment was halted because tenants "refused to pay the redevelopment charges".

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Conflicting reports emerge over casualties in accident

    While some media outlets like the Press Trust of India reported that 12 people had died in the Dongri building collapse, The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai Police PRO as having identified two people who died.

  • 15:55 (IST)

    'More lives could have been saved': Narrow lanes in Dongri hamper rescue efforts

    The narrow lanes of Dongri Mumbai where the Kesarbai building was located posed a major challenge for rescuers to approach the accident spot. Some residents of Dongri, one of the most densely populated areas having several high-rise buildings, told PTI​ that if the JCB machines had been able to reach the accident spot, more lives could have been saved.
     
    Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires.
     
    In the midst of the melee, rescue workers toiled hard to retrieve the bodies and help the injured. Their efforts were hampered by the congestion and the narrow, cramped lanes. Adding to the woes of rescuers, there was debris scattered everywhere and mesh of electric wires overhead, restricting their movement.
     
    Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Mumbai mayor visits site, says rescue operations are priority

     

    Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the site and said that the search and rescue operation was "priority" at the moment, even as he fielded questions about who was to be held accountable for the incident. "We will conduct an investigation into the incident, but now only the search and rescue operation is the priority," he said.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Confusion prevails about ownership of Kesarbai building

    The authorities found themselves in confusion over the ownership of the Kesarbai building. While Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has alleged that residents had been complaining to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state, a top MHADA​ office-bearer denied that the building belonged to the authority.

    Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and Jagtap. Ghoslakar's statement came even as officials of MHADA​ reached the site to assess the situation.

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Congress leader says residents complained to MHADA, but to no avail

    Congress leader and former MLA Bhai Jagtap said that the local residents had complained to the MHADA for a long time, and asked the authority to repair the it, but there was no significant step taken.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    BMC 2017 report says 'not responsbile' for Kesarbai building 

    In reply to an RTI, the BMC in 2017, had categorised the Kesarbai building as ‘C1’, which means that the building was to be evacuated for demolition “at the earliest”. The report also said that the building was a MHADA cess building.

    "In event of any mishap this office won't be responsible," the statement added.

  • 15:15 (IST)

    Dongri building categorised as 'C1' in 2017
     

    According to the report drawn up by the BMC on the Kesarbai building in 2017, the building was categorised as 'C1', which implies that it must be evacuated immediately and be demolished.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Buildings around site have also been evacuated

    People in the surrounding buildings have also been evacuated after the Dongri building collapse. Search and rescue operations ongoing.

  • 15:01 (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis search and rescue operations are on 'war footing'

  • 14:55 (IST)

    Dongri building collapse toll: 12

    Twelve people have been killed after a building collapsed in the congested Dongri area, PTI reported. About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped under the debris, civic officials said.

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Mumbai Police commissioner arrives at site

    Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and DCP Abhishek Trimukhe arrived at the site of the Kesarbai building.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    MHADA says 'strict action' to be taken against builder

     

    The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae.
     
    MHADA chairman Uday Samant said the building was under their jurisdiction but had been given to a private builder for re-development. "If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA​ officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action," he said.
     
    Samant, who was on way to Mumbai from Ratnagiri, said he has asked the officials concerned to collect all the required information pertaining to the building for further action.
     
    (PTI)

  • 14:39 (IST)

    Clear divide between MHADA and BMC over Dongri building collapse

    Reports said that while the MHADA declared the building as 'dangerous' in 2017, the Kesarbai building was not listed in the 'dangerous buildings' list of the BMC. Officials also blamed the local residents for not vacating the building, and the private builder for a delay in starting the project. MHADA also said that an NOC certificate was issued for the building in 2012.

  • 14:23 (IST)

    Kesarbai building collapse classified as Level-2 disaster

    The building collapse in the Dongri area has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities, reports said. In addition, many women are likely to be among the 40 to 50 people trapped in the debris, CNN-News18 said.

  • 14:19 (IST)

    BMC issues statement

     

    The BMC issued a statement regarding the Kesarbai building collapse in Dongri. The civic body said, "In an extremely unfortunate incident, the Kesarbai building in Dongri collapsed at 11.40 am. According to preliminary information, 40 to 50 people are most likely trapped in the debris.

    Two to three teams of the NDRF, the fire brigade, our disaster management team and all senior officials of the MCGM are on the site. Rescue work is in progress and we request citizens to cooperate with the authorities."

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Blame game begins between BMC, MHADA over building collapse

    Several spokespersons from local authorities like the BMC and the MHADA have spoken to news channels since the news of the Kesarbai building collapse surfaced, and the blame game between the authorities has already begun.

    A MHADA spokesperson told CNN-News18 that the building had been authorised for redevelopment but the process had been delayed.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    1,080 buildings have collapsed in India since 2015

  • 14:03 (IST)

    At least one child rescued from debris, 18 injured people taken to JJ Hospital

     

    Eighteen people have been taken to the JJ Hospital, reports said, and at least one child has been rescued by the authorities.

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis says building was 100 years old, but not listed as dangerous

     

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement: "Affected building is 100 years old, but wasn't included in list of dangerous buildings. The building had been given to the developer for redevelopment. The work to get rescue those stuck under the debris is being carried out on a war-footing."

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Kesarbai building given green signal for redevelopment in 2012

     

    A developer was given permission to raze and redevelop the Kesarbai building in 2012, reports said. However, the project was delayed by the builder.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Report quotes Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil saying 12 people dead

     

    Housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was also quoted as saying that 12 people have died in the Dongri building collapse.

  • 13:47 (IST)

    BMC sets up shelter for injured at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School

    The BMC said that a shelter has been opened for the injured at the Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School.

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Reports claim 12 people have died in the accident

    As search and rescue operations are being carried out on war footing by local authorities and the NDRF, some reports have claimed that 12 people have died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. However, these reports are not confirmed.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Mumbai Police asks citizens to stay away from collapse site

     

    The Mumbai Police issued a statement on the "unfortunate" incident of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday.

    "Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," the statement said.

  • 13:24 (IST)

    NDRF teams reach spot of building collapse in Dongri

     

    Reports said that the NDRF teams have reached the spot of the building collapse after facing difficulties in accessing the area. They were reportedly provided a 'green corridor' to aid in reaching the spot.

    BMC was quoted by reports as saying that five people have been rescued, however, two have died in the accident.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Locals form human chain to clear debris

    As the NDRF teams are facing difficulties to reach the spot of the building due to narrow lanes, locals have formed a human chain to help to clear the debris as search and rescue operations are ongoing. 

  • 13:14 (IST)

    BJP says inquiry to be conducted into accident

    The BJP reacted to the accident and said that an inquiry will be conducted into the causes for the collapse. "Right now, the main challenge for the government is to conduct the rescue operations successfully," a spokesperson told CNN-News18.

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Building was 80 years old, say reports

    CNN-News18 reported that the Kesarbai building, which collapsed on Tuesday in Mumbai's Dongri, was around 80 years old. 

  • 13:06 (IST)

    10 to 15 families trapped in debris, say reports

    The BMC has said that more than 40 people, or 10 to 15 families have been trapped under the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Locals are also contributing to the rescue operations as the area is difficult to access due to narrow lanes and dense structures.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Two NDRF teams rushed to the spot

    Two NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot in Dongri where the Kesarbai building on Tandel street has collapsed. Fire tenders and ambulances have also been rushed to the site of the collapse.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Donngri

    A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday around 11.40 am. Search and rescue operations are being conducted.

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse LATEST updates: The death toll has risen to five. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put out a statement saying that the collapsed building in Dongri did not come in its purview.

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is at the site of the collapse, told reported that the incident is tragic and it shouldn't have happened. Rescue and relief operation is are our priority. Fire Brigade, NDRF are doing their job," he said.

The trustee of the Kesarbai Building, S Hussain, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that the building which collapsed — reportedly the 'B wing' of the entire complex — was an illegal structure.

He also said that the building was constructed in 1986 and that the redevelopment was halted because tenants "refused to pay the redevelopment charges".

While some media outlets like the Press Trust of India reported that 12 people had died in the Dongri building collapse, The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai Police PRO as having identified two people who died.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the site and said that the search and rescue operation was "priority" at the moment, even as he fielded questions about who was to be held accountable for the incident. "We will conduct an investigation into the incident, but now only the search and rescue operation is the priority," he said.

According to the report drawn up by the BMC on the Kesarbai building in 2017, the building was categorised as 'C1', which implies that it must be evacuated immediately and be demolished.

The building collapse in the Dongri area has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities, reports said. In addition, many women are likely to be among the 40 to 50 people trapped in the debris, CNN-News18 said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement about the Kesarbai building collapse: "Affected building is 100 years old, but wasn't included in list of dangerous buildings. The building had been given to the developer for redevelopment. The work to get rescue those stuck under the debris is being carried out on a war-footing."

The Mumbai Police issued a statement on the "unfortunate" incident of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday.

"Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," the statement said.

Reports said that the NDRF teams have reached the spot of the building collapse after facing difficulties in accessing the area. They were reportedly provided a 'green corridor' to aid in reaching the spot.

BMC was quoted by reports as saying that five people have been rescued, however, two have died in the accident.

As the NDRF teams are facing difficulties to reach the spot of the building due to narrow lanes, locals have formed a human chain to help to clear the debris as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The BMC has said that more than 40 people, or 10 to 15 families have been trapped under the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Locals are also contributing to the rescue operations as the area is difficult to access due to narrow lanes and dense structures.

A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, and more than 40 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the spot, however, the area is reportedly difficult to access because of narrow lanes.

Reports said that the incident occurred at 11.40 am. The structures in the area are old and dilapidated and reportedly, redevelopment work was also happening on some buildings in the locality.

The BMC's disaster management cell was quoted by ANI as saying that the Kesarbai Building on Tandel Street in Dongri collapsed, but the reason for the accident was not specified. Fire tenders have been sent to the site, adjacent buildings are being evacuated.

CNN-News18 reported that locals in the area were aiding the fire and rescue authorities in clearing the debris that is hampering the operations.

More details are awaited.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 19:38:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores