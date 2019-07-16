Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse updates: Toll rises to seven, reports ANI; MHADA says structure doesn't come under its purview

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse LATEST updates: The death toll has risen to five. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put out a statement saying that the collapsed building in Dongri did not come in its purview.
BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is at the site of the collapse, told reported that the incident is tragic and it shouldn't have happened. Rescue and relief operation is are our priority. Fire Brigade, NDRF are doing their job," he said.
The trustee of the Kesarbai Building, S Hussain, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that the building which collapsed — reportedly the 'B wing' of the entire complex — was an illegal structure.
He also said that the building was constructed in 1986 and that the redevelopment was halted because tenants "refused to pay the redevelopment charges".
While some media outlets like the Press Trust of India reported that 12 people had died in the Dongri building collapse, The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai Police PRO as having identified two people who died.
Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the site and said that the search and rescue operation was "priority" at the moment, even as he fielded questions about who was to be held accountable for the incident. "We will conduct an investigation into the incident, but now only the search and rescue operation is the priority," he said.
According to the report drawn up by the BMC on the Kesarbai building in 2017, the building was categorised as 'C1', which implies that it must be evacuated immediately and be demolished.
The building collapse in the Dongri area has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities, reports said. In addition, many women are likely to be among the 40 to 50 people trapped in the debris, CNN-News18 said.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement about the Kesarbai building collapse: "Affected building is 100 years old, but wasn't included in list of dangerous buildings. The building had been given to the developer for redevelopment. The work to get rescue those stuck under the debris is being carried out on a war-footing."
The Mumbai Police issued a statement on the "unfortunate" incident of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday.
"Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," the statement said.
Reports said that the NDRF teams have reached the spot of the building collapse after facing difficulties in accessing the area. They were reportedly provided a 'green corridor' to aid in reaching the spot.
BMC was quoted by reports as saying that five people have been rescued, however, two have died in the accident.
As the NDRF teams are facing difficulties to reach the spot of the building due to narrow lanes, locals have formed a human chain to help to clear the debris as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
The BMC has said that more than 40 people, or 10 to 15 families have been trapped under the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Locals are also contributing to the rescue operations as the area is difficult to access due to narrow lanes and dense structures.
A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, and more than 40 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the spot, however, the area is reportedly difficult to access because of narrow lanes.
Reports said that the incident occurred at 11.40 am. The structures in the area are old and dilapidated and reportedly, redevelopment work was also happening on some buildings in the locality.
The BMC's disaster management cell was quoted by ANI as saying that the Kesarbai Building on Tandel Street in Dongri collapsed, but the reason for the accident was not specified. Fire tenders have been sent to the site, adjacent buildings are being evacuated.
CNN-News18 reported that locals in the area were aiding the fire and rescue authorities in clearing the debris that is hampering the operations.
More details are awaited.
Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 19:38:03 IST
Highlights
Rescue operations on in full swing, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah called the collapse of a building in Dongri, "very tragic". "My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. The rescue operations are (on) in full swing. The sate government, NDRF, and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need," he said.
MHADA says collapsed building doesn't come under its purview
News18 reported that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has put out a statement saying that the collapsed building in Dongri did not come in its purview.
Toll rises to 5, reports ANI
ANI reported that the toll has risen to five in the Dongri building collapse. Eight people have been injured in the incident so far.
Congestion, crowds add chaos to rescue work
The site of the building crash in the congested Dongri area was crowded and chaotic as hundreds of onlookers created hurdles in the rescue operation even as NDRF and civic personnel attacked the rubble with bare hands to reach survivors.
The narrow road leading to the ill-fated four-storeyed building meant NDRF jawans could not get earth-moving equipment near the rubble, leaving them with no option but to carry out the search-and-rescue operation manually. The rescue work is expected to get prolonged because of this, a NDRF official at the site said.
Onlookers crowding the site and lanes leading to it threw up problems of quick evacuation of the injured to ambulances and onward to hospitals, an official said.
Unfortunate such incidents happen in Mumbai every monsoon: Milind Deora
Congress leader Milind Deora said, "This is unfortunately something that happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. You'll see walls collapse, there are pot holes on roads where people die, young boys fall into manholes. Mumbaikars must ask what the government is doing."
BMC commissioner says rescue ops a priority
BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is at the site of the collapse, told reported that the incident is tragic and it shouldn't have happened. Rescue and relief operation is are our priority. Fire Brigade, NDRF are doing their job," he said.
Collapse of building in Mumbai is anguishing: Narendra Modi
MHADA says building didn't belong to housing body
Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, was quoted by Livemint as saying that the building didn't belong to them, as was claimed by some politicians.
'Building that collapsed was illegal': Trustee
The trustee of the Kesarbai Building, S Hussain, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that the building which collapsed — reportedly the 'B wing' of the entire complex — was an illegal structure.
Conflicting reports emerge over casualties in accident
While some media outlets like the Press Trust of India reported that 12 people had died in the Dongri building collapse, The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai Police PRO as having identified two people who died.
Mumbai mayor visits site, says rescue operations are priority
Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the site and said that the search and rescue operation was "priority" at the moment, even as he fielded questions about who was to be held accountable for the incident. "We will conduct an investigation into the incident, but now only the search and rescue operation is the priority," he said.
Congress leader says residents complained to MHADA, but to no avail
Congress leader and former MLA Bhai Jagtap said that the local residents had complained to the MHADA for a long time, and asked the authority to repair the it, but there was no significant step taken.
BMC 2017 report says 'not responsbile' for Kesarbai building
In reply to an RTI, the BMC in 2017, had categorised the Kesarbai building as ‘C1’, which means that the building was to be evacuated for demolition “at the earliest”. The report also said that the building was a MHADA cess building.
"In event of any mishap this office won't be responsible," the statement added.
Dongri building categorised as 'C1' in 2017
According to the report drawn up by the BMC on the Kesarbai building in 2017, the building was categorised as 'C1', which implies that it must be evacuated immediately and be demolished.
Buildings around site have also been evacuated
People in the surrounding buildings have also been evacuated after the Dongri building collapse. Search and rescue operations ongoing.
Dongri building collapse toll: 12
Mumbai Police commissioner arrives at site
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and DCP Abhishek Trimukhe arrived at the site of the Kesarbai building.
Kesarbai building collapse classified as Level-2 disaster
The building collapse in the Dongri area has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities, reports said. In addition, many women are likely to be among the 40 to 50 people trapped in the debris, CNN-News18 said.
BMC issues statement
The BMC issued a statement regarding the Kesarbai building collapse in Dongri. The civic body said, "In an extremely unfortunate incident, the Kesarbai building in Dongri collapsed at 11.40 am. According to preliminary information, 40 to 50 people are most likely trapped in the debris.
Two to three teams of the NDRF, the fire brigade, our disaster management team and all senior officials of the MCGM are on the site. Rescue work is in progress and we request citizens to cooperate with the authorities."
Blame game begins between BMC, MHADA over building collapse
Several spokespersons from local authorities like the BMC and the MHADA have spoken to news channels since the news of the Kesarbai building collapse surfaced, and the blame game between the authorities has already begun.
A MHADA spokesperson told CNN-News18 that the building had been authorised for redevelopment but the process had been delayed.
At least one child rescued from debris, 18 injured people taken to JJ Hospital
Eighteen people have been taken to the JJ Hospital, reports said, and at least one child has been rescued by the authorities.
Devendra Fadnavis says building was 100 years old, but not listed as dangerous
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement: "Affected building is 100 years old, but wasn't included in list of dangerous buildings. The building had been given to the developer for redevelopment. The work to get rescue those stuck under the debris is being carried out on a war-footing."
BMC sets up shelter for injured at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School
The BMC said that a shelter has been opened for the injured at the Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School.
Reports claim 12 people have died in the accident
As search and rescue operations are being carried out on war footing by local authorities and the NDRF, some reports have claimed that 12 people have died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. However, these reports are not confirmed.
Mumbai Police asks citizens to stay away from collapse site
The Mumbai Police issued a statement on the "unfortunate" incident of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday.
"Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," the statement said.
NDRF teams reach spot of building collapse in Dongri
Reports said that the NDRF teams have reached the spot of the building collapse after facing difficulties in accessing the area. They were reportedly provided a 'green corridor' to aid in reaching the spot.
BMC was quoted by reports as saying that five people have been rescued, however, two have died in the accident.
Locals form human chain to clear debris
As the NDRF teams are facing difficulties to reach the spot of the building due to narrow lanes, locals have formed a human chain to help to clear the debris as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
BJP says inquiry to be conducted into accident
The BJP reacted to the accident and said that an inquiry will be conducted into the causes for the collapse. "Right now, the main challenge for the government is to conduct the rescue operations successfully," a spokesperson told CNN-News18.
Building was 80 years old, say reports
CNN-News18 reported that the Kesarbai building, which collapsed on Tuesday in Mumbai's Dongri, was around 80 years old.
10 to 15 families trapped in debris, say reports
The BMC has said that more than 40 people, or 10 to 15 families have been trapped under the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Locals are also contributing to the rescue operations as the area is difficult to access due to narrow lanes and dense structures.
Two NDRF teams rushed to the spot
Two NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot in Dongri where the Kesarbai building on Tandel street has collapsed. Fire tenders and ambulances have also been rushed to the site of the collapse.
Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Donngri
A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday around 11.40 am. Search and rescue operations are being conducted.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:50 (IST)
Death toll rises to 7: ANI
18:17 (IST)
Rescue operations on in full swing, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah called the collapse of a building in Dongri, "very tragic". "My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. The rescue operations are (on) in full swing. The sate government, NDRF, and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need," he said.
18:05 (IST)
MHADA says collapsed building doesn't come under its purview
News18 reported that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has put out a statement saying that the collapsed building in Dongri did not come in its purview.
18:01 (IST)
Visuals from Dongri
BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the site of collapse, where the rescue operations are underway.
18:00 (IST)
Toll rises to 5, reports ANI
ANI reported that the toll has risen to five in the Dongri building collapse. Eight people have been injured in the incident so far.
17:53 (IST)
Congestion, crowds add chaos to rescue work
The site of the building crash in the congested Dongri area was crowded and chaotic as hundreds of onlookers created hurdles in the rescue operation even as NDRF and civic personnel attacked the rubble with bare hands to reach survivors.
The narrow road leading to the ill-fated four-storeyed building meant NDRF jawans could not get earth-moving equipment near the rubble, leaving them with no option but to carry out the search-and-rescue operation manually. The rescue work is expected to get prolonged because of this, a NDRF official at the site said.
Onlookers crowding the site and lanes leading to it threw up problems of quick evacuation of the injured to ambulances and onward to hospitals, an official said.
17:44 (IST)
Unfortunate such incidents happen in Mumbai every monsoon: Milind Deora
Congress leader Milind Deora said, "This is unfortunately something that happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. You'll see walls collapse, there are pot holes on roads where people die, young boys fall into manholes. Mumbaikars must ask what the government is doing."
17:42 (IST)
BMC commissioner says rescue ops a priority
BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is at the site of the collapse, told reported that the incident is tragic and it shouldn't have happened. Rescue and relief operation is are our priority. Fire Brigade, NDRF are doing their job," he said.
17:22 (IST)
Probe ordered by Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said a probe has been launched to find out the exact reason behind this disaster.
The Indian Express further quoted a MHADA official as saying that the collapsed building had been illegal since 1987.
17:05 (IST)
List of people killed in Dongri building collapse
16:54 (IST)
Death toll rises to 4
A minor boy is among the deceased, according to reports. A toddler is among those injured.
16:52 (IST)
Vehicles with rescue equipment unable to reach spot: NDRF DG
16:35 (IST)
Collapse of building in Mumbai is anguishing: Narendra Modi
16:19 (IST)
MHADA says building didn't belong to housing body
Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, was quoted by Livemint as saying that the building didn't belong to them, as was claimed by some politicians.
16:15 (IST)
'Building that collapsed was illegal': Trustee
The trustee of the Kesarbai Building, S Hussain, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that the building which collapsed — reportedly the 'B wing' of the entire complex — was an illegal structure.
16:01 (IST)
Conflicting reports emerge over casualties in accident
While some media outlets like the Press Trust of India reported that 12 people had died in the Dongri building collapse, The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai Police PRO as having identified two people who died.
15:55 (IST)
'More lives could have been saved': Narrow lanes in Dongri hamper rescue efforts
15:42 (IST)
Mumbai mayor visits site, says rescue operations are priority
Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the site and said that the search and rescue operation was "priority" at the moment, even as he fielded questions about who was to be held accountable for the incident. "We will conduct an investigation into the incident, but now only the search and rescue operation is the priority," he said.
15:39 (IST)
Confusion prevails about ownership of Kesarbai building
The authorities found themselves in confusion over the ownership of the Kesarbai building. While Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has alleged that residents had been complaining to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state, a top MHADA office-bearer denied that the building belonged to the authority.
Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and Jagtap. Ghoslakar's statement came even as officials of MHADA reached the site to assess the situation.
15:32 (IST)
Congress leader says residents complained to MHADA, but to no avail
Congress leader and former MLA Bhai Jagtap said that the local residents had complained to the MHADA for a long time, and asked the authority to repair the it, but there was no significant step taken.
15:30 (IST)
BMC 2017 report says 'not responsbile' for Kesarbai building
In reply to an RTI, the BMC in 2017, had categorised the Kesarbai building as ‘C1’, which means that the building was to be evacuated for demolition “at the earliest”. The report also said that the building was a MHADA cess building.
"In event of any mishap this office won't be responsible," the statement added.
15:15 (IST)
Dongri building categorised as 'C1' in 2017
According to the report drawn up by the BMC on the Kesarbai building in 2017, the building was categorised as 'C1', which implies that it must be evacuated immediately and be demolished.
15:12 (IST)
Buildings around site have also been evacuated
People in the surrounding buildings have also been evacuated after the Dongri building collapse. Search and rescue operations ongoing.
15:01 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis search and rescue operations are on 'war footing'
14:55 (IST)
Dongri building collapse toll: 12
14:52 (IST)
Mumbai Police commissioner arrives at site
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and DCP Abhishek Trimukhe arrived at the site of the Kesarbai building.
14:50 (IST)
MHADA says 'strict action' to be taken against builder
14:39 (IST)
Clear divide between MHADA and BMC over Dongri building collapse
Reports said that while the MHADA declared the building as 'dangerous' in 2017, the Kesarbai building was not listed in the 'dangerous buildings' list of the BMC. Officials also blamed the local residents for not vacating the building, and the private builder for a delay in starting the project. MHADA also said that an NOC certificate was issued for the building in 2012.
14:23 (IST)
Kesarbai building collapse classified as Level-2 disaster
The building collapse in the Dongri area has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities, reports said. In addition, many women are likely to be among the 40 to 50 people trapped in the debris, CNN-News18 said.
14:19 (IST)
BMC issues statement
The BMC issued a statement regarding the Kesarbai building collapse in Dongri. The civic body said, "In an extremely unfortunate incident, the Kesarbai building in Dongri collapsed at 11.40 am. According to preliminary information, 40 to 50 people are most likely trapped in the debris.
Two to three teams of the NDRF, the fire brigade, our disaster management team and all senior officials of the MCGM are on the site. Rescue work is in progress and we request citizens to cooperate with the authorities."
14:15 (IST)
Blame game begins between BMC, MHADA over building collapse
Several spokespersons from local authorities like the BMC and the MHADA have spoken to news channels since the news of the Kesarbai building collapse surfaced, and the blame game between the authorities has already begun.
A MHADA spokesperson told CNN-News18 that the building had been authorised for redevelopment but the process had been delayed.
14:10 (IST)
1,080 buildings have collapsed in India since 2015
14:03 (IST)
At least one child rescued from debris, 18 injured people taken to JJ Hospital
Eighteen people have been taken to the JJ Hospital, reports said, and at least one child has been rescued by the authorities.
14:00 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis says building was 100 years old, but not listed as dangerous
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement: "Affected building is 100 years old, but wasn't included in list of dangerous buildings. The building had been given to the developer for redevelopment. The work to get rescue those stuck under the debris is being carried out on a war-footing."
13:52 (IST)
Kesarbai building given green signal for redevelopment in 2012
A developer was given permission to raze and redevelop the Kesarbai building in 2012, reports said. However, the project was delayed by the builder.
13:49 (IST)
Report quotes Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil saying 12 people dead
Housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was also quoted as saying that 12 people have died in the Dongri building collapse.
13:47 (IST)
BMC sets up shelter for injured at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School
The BMC said that a shelter has been opened for the injured at the Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School.
13:44 (IST)
Reports claim 12 people have died in the accident
As search and rescue operations are being carried out on war footing by local authorities and the NDRF, some reports have claimed that 12 people have died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. However, these reports are not confirmed.
13:34 (IST)
Mumbai Police asks citizens to stay away from collapse site
The Mumbai Police issued a statement on the "unfortunate" incident of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday.
"Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," the statement said.
13:24 (IST)
NDRF teams reach spot of building collapse in Dongri
Reports said that the NDRF teams have reached the spot of the building collapse after facing difficulties in accessing the area. They were reportedly provided a 'green corridor' to aid in reaching the spot.
BMC was quoted by reports as saying that five people have been rescued, however, two have died in the accident.
13:17 (IST)
Locals form human chain to clear debris
As the NDRF teams are facing difficulties to reach the spot of the building due to narrow lanes, locals have formed a human chain to help to clear the debris as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
13:14 (IST)
BJP says inquiry to be conducted into accident
The BJP reacted to the accident and said that an inquiry will be conducted into the causes for the collapse. "Right now, the main challenge for the government is to conduct the rescue operations successfully," a spokesperson told CNN-News18.
13:12 (IST)
Building was 80 years old, say reports
CNN-News18 reported that the Kesarbai building, which collapsed on Tuesday in Mumbai's Dongri, was around 80 years old.
13:06 (IST)
10 to 15 families trapped in debris, say reports
The BMC has said that more than 40 people, or 10 to 15 families have been trapped under the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Locals are also contributing to the rescue operations as the area is difficult to access due to narrow lanes and dense structures.
13:03 (IST)
Two NDRF teams rushed to the spot
Two NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot in Dongri where the Kesarbai building on Tandel street has collapsed. Fire tenders and ambulances have also been rushed to the site of the collapse.
12:59 (IST)
Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Donngri
A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday around 11.40 am. Search and rescue operations are being conducted.