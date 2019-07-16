Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse updates: Toll rises to seven, reports ANI; MHADA says structure doesn't come under its purview

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse LATEST updates: The death toll has risen to five. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put out a statement saying that the collapsed building in Dongri did not come in its purview.

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is at the site of the collapse, told reported that the incident is tragic and it shouldn't have happened. Rescue and relief operation is are our priority. Fire Brigade, NDRF are doing their job," he said.

The trustee of the Kesarbai Building, S Hussain, was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that the building which collapsed — reportedly the 'B wing' of the entire complex — was an illegal structure.

He also said that the building was constructed in 1986 and that the redevelopment was halted because tenants "refused to pay the redevelopment charges".

While some media outlets like the Press Trust of India reported that 12 people had died in the Dongri building collapse, The Indian Express quoted the Mumbai Police PRO as having identified two people who died.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the site and said that the search and rescue operation was "priority" at the moment, even as he fielded questions about who was to be held accountable for the incident. "We will conduct an investigation into the incident, but now only the search and rescue operation is the priority," he said.

According to the report drawn up by the BMC on the Kesarbai building in 2017, the building was categorised as 'C1', which implies that it must be evacuated immediately and be demolished.

The building collapse in the Dongri area has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities, reports said. In addition, many women are likely to be among the 40 to 50 people trapped in the debris, CNN-News18 said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement about the Kesarbai building collapse: "Affected building is 100 years old, but wasn't included in list of dangerous buildings. The building had been given to the developer for redevelopment. The work to get rescue those stuck under the debris is being carried out on a war-footing."

The Mumbai Police issued a statement on the "unfortunate" incident of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri on Tuesday.

"Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," the statement said.

Reports said that the NDRF teams have reached the spot of the building collapse after facing difficulties in accessing the area. They were reportedly provided a 'green corridor' to aid in reaching the spot.

BMC was quoted by reports as saying that five people have been rescued, however, two have died in the accident.

As the NDRF teams are facing difficulties to reach the spot of the building due to narrow lanes, locals have formed a human chain to help to clear the debris as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The BMC has said that more than 40 people, or 10 to 15 families have been trapped under the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri. Locals are also contributing to the rescue operations as the area is difficult to access due to narrow lanes and dense structures.

A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, and more than 40 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the spot, however, the area is reportedly difficult to access because of narrow lanes.

Reports said that the incident occurred at 11.40 am. The structures in the area are old and dilapidated and reportedly, redevelopment work was also happening on some buildings in the locality.

The BMC's disaster management cell was quoted by ANI as saying that the Kesarbai Building on Tandel Street in Dongri collapsed, but the reason for the accident was not specified. Fire tenders have been sent to the site, adjacent buildings are being evacuated.

Tragedy in Mumbai's Dongri area. A portion of building collapses in Dongri. 40-50 people feared trapped under debris. Incident took place at 11 am. NDRF teams rushed to the spot in Mumbai.

CNN-News18 reported that locals in the area were aiding the fire and rescue authorities in clearing the debris that is hampering the operations.

More details are awaited.

