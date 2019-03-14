Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapse LIVE updates: NDRF withdrawn from site as rescue operations end



Mumbai bridge collapse LATEST updates: The NDRF team pressed for rescue operations was withdrawn from the accident spot at 10.34 pm, according to ANI. Following the news of the collapse of a footover bridge in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a meeting with BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and railway ministry.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said in Nagpur that the audit of the bridge had suggested minor repairs for the structure. "If the structural audit is wrong and if there were lapses, they will be investigated. The extent of the repairs done will also be probed,' he said, as he announced ex-gratia Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Five people died after a footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) area on Thursday. Over 30 people are reportedly injured. An NDRF team has been pressed to the site.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told reporters that the BMC was maintaining the bridge. "After the BMC conducted the audit, the bridge's report showed that this particular bridge needed 'minor repairing'. Whoever consulted minor repairing will have to be investigated."

ANI quoted Mumbai Police has saying that 23 people injured in the incident have been shifted to hospitals.

According to reports, the footover bridge connecting the CST railway station to Azad Maidan Police Station was the one which crashed on Thursday evening.

Several people were injured in the incident and the authorities are currently shifting them to hospitals. Mumbai Police said on Twitter that the road traffic in the area has been affected and advised commuters to use alternate routes.

The rescue operations are underway, with police officials at spot. Further details are awaited.

