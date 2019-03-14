Mumbai CSMT bridge collapse: Narendra Modi condoles deaths, Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into incident

The collapse of the foot overbridge near the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai on Thursday evening, that left five people dead and over 30 injured, drew reactions from various quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to the accident and assured that the Maharashtra Government would provide all assistance to those affected.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have been instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with Ministry of Railways.

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai. Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

The Congress also tweeted, wishing speedy recovery of those injured.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the #MumbaiBridgeCollapse, our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives & we wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge all Congress workers to help in any way they can. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 14, 2019

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant visited the site near CSMT railway station. Speaking to the media, Sawant said that the BMC was maintaining the bridge.

"After the BMC conducted the audit, the bridge's report showed that this particular bridge needed 'minor repairing'. Whoever arrived at these conclusions will have to be investigated," said Sawant.

Congress leader Milind Deora said that the incident occurred due to "severe negligence" and demanded an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) for those responsible.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Deora said: "Six months ago, the audit said that the bridge was safe and needed minor repairing. I demand the auditors and the officers who appointed the auditors should be booked under Section 302. This is extremely irresponsible," he said.

Also present at the site, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said authorities would inquire into why a decision wasn't taken to shut down the bridge.

"A slab of the footover bridge collapsed at 7.20 pm. The railways and BMC will inquire the incident. It wasn't like the structure was extremely damaged. But it will be investigated as to why it wasn't decided to shut the bridge. The police reached at 7.25 pm and the fire brigade reached at 7.28 pm. The state will provide for the treatment of the injured. Those responsible for this incident will be eventually investigated. Our main priority is to treat the wounded," said Tawde.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.