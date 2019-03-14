You are here:
Mumbai CSMT bridge collapse: Narendra Modi condoles deaths, Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into incident

India FP Staff Mar 14, 2019 22:17:58 IST

The collapse of the foot overbridge near the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai on Thursday evening, that left five people dead and over 30 injured, drew reactions from various quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to the accident and assured that the Maharashtra Government would provide all assistance to those affected.

Five people died after a footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai's CSMT area on Thursday. Image procured by Sachin Gokhale

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have been instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with Ministry of Railways.

The Congress also tweeted, wishing speedy recovery of those injured.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant visited the site near CSMT railway station. Speaking to the media, Sawant said that the BMC was maintaining the bridge.

"After the BMC conducted the audit, the bridge's report showed that this particular bridge needed 'minor repairing'. Whoever arrived at these conclusions will have to be investigated," said Sawant.

Congress leader Milind Deora said that the incident occurred due to "severe negligence" and demanded an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) for those responsible.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Deora said: "Six months ago, the audit said that the bridge was safe and needed minor repairing. I demand the auditors and the officers who appointed the auditors should be booked under Section 302. This is extremely irresponsible," he said.

Also present at the site, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said authorities would inquire into why a decision wasn't taken to shut down the bridge.

"A slab of the footover bridge collapsed at 7.20 pm. The railways and BMC will inquire the incident. It wasn't like the structure was extremely damaged. But it will be investigated as to why it wasn't decided to shut the bridge. The police reached at 7.25 pm and the fire brigade reached at 7.28 pm. The state will provide for the treatment of the injured. Those responsible for this incident will be eventually investigated. Our main priority is to treat the wounded," said Tawde.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 22:17:58 IST

