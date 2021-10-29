Aryan Khan got bail in Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan, the 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to walk out of jail after the Bombay High Court released the detail bail order on Friday.

Aryan's lawyer told CNN-News18 that the 23-year-old will walk out of jail in a few hours.

The Bombay High Court in its order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, said that Aryan would be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh or two sureties of the same amount.

The court also imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, which includes him having to surrender his passport and not communicating to the media.

The bail order read as:

1. Each of the applicants/accused shall execute PR bond of Rs one lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount

2. Applicants/accused shall not indulge in any similar activity

3. Applicants/accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or

4. Applicants/accused shall not make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication

5. Applicants/accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act)

6. Applicants/accused neither personally nor through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence

7. Applicants/accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately

8. Applicants/accused shall not make any statement to any form of media -- print media, electronic media, including social media

9. Applicants/accused shall not leave the country without prior permission from the special judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai

10. If the applicants/accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating Officer; and shall give their itinerary to the Investigating Officer

11. Applicants/accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to mark their presence

12. Applicants/accused shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause

12. Applicants/accused shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB

13. Once the trial begins, the Applicants/accused shall not in any manner try to delay the trial

14.If the Applicants/accused violate any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the Special Judge/Court for cancellation of their bail

Aryan Khan's advocates will now take the certified copy of the high court order to the special court that is hearing the cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with the requisite documents and sureties.

After verification, the special court will issue the release papers which would be handed over to the Arthur Road prison to secure Aryan Khan's release.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

With inputs from PTI