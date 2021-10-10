Mumbai cruise drug case: NCB questions Aryan Khan’s driver, makes yet another arrest
As many as 19 arrests have been made by the NCB in the cruise ship raid case so far
Mumbai, Maharashtra: A woman, who is an accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, had carried drugs to the ship by concealing it in a sanitary napkin, revealed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, and asked him to appear before the agency on 11 October.
The NCB on Saturday questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on 2 October. As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far.
A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.
Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan had earlier said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."
also read
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sent to NCB custody till 7 Oct; show empathy, urges Tharoor
The 23-year-old was arrested by the NCB after they busted an alleged rave party on a cruise ship on Saturday night
'Was he the only one on the cruise?': Mika Singh takes a jibe at NCB over Aryan Khan's arrest
After Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Mika Singh has reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest by NCB in cruise drug case
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Kids: Why Aryan Khan's media trial is unfair, but hardly surprising
Because Aryan Khan is a man, and the son of Shah Rukh Khan, he will not get the Rhea Chakraborty treatment. But surely, there are more important things to do than reign in a handful of elite, privileged teenagers who, regardless of their culpability, still have the means to bounce back from such setbacks.