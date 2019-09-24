Mumbai building collapse: After 2-hour rescue op, 10-year-old Mahi Motvani declared brought dead at Lilavati; key updates

Mumbai building collapse updates: One of the injured has been discharged from the Bhabha hospital, reported PTI. Earlier, nearly two dozen people were rescued from the collapse site in Khar by the NDRF and fire brigade
Municipal Councillor and Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh tweeted, "Sad to hear about the 10 year old girl who passed away in the Khar building collapse incident."
Two more have been rushed to the hospital with injuries after a residential building collapsed in Khar Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-one others have been rescued from under the debris by the NDRF, the Mumbai Police and fire brigade, The Indian Express reported.
The 10-year-old girl, who was trapped in the collapsed building in Khar and was rescued, is reportedly dead, Mumbai Mirror reported. Mahi Motvani succumbed to her injuries at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, the report further added.
After an operation of over two hours, NDRF, Mumbai police and firefighters were able to successfully rescue the 10-year-old from under the debris. She has been sent to a nearby hospital, Hindustan Times reported.
Two watchmen are also feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai's Khar West area on Tuesday, reports Zee News.
Dog squads of the Mumbai Police have been rushed to the spot to look for injured people stuck in the debris of the building collapse in Mumbai's Khar west, reports said.
The five-storey building has been identified as the ground-plus-five Pooja building at 17th Road near Khar Gymkhana, in Khar West. Mumbai police and rescue officials along with an NDRF team are on the spot. According to News18 India, a ten-year-old girl is stuck in the debris. Rescue operations are underway.
A portion of the building collapsed in Mumbai's Khar West area on Tuesday afternoon around 1 pm, and several people are still feared to be trapped under the debris, reports have said. However, no injuries have been reported so far.
The building is identified as the ground-plus-five Pooja building at 17th Road near Khar Gymkhana, in Khar West. Mumbai police and rescue officials along with an NDRF team are on the spot.
Details are awaited, but Twitter was abuzz with videos of the collapse. However, Firstpost could not independently verify the veracity of the source.
Several users tweeted pictures of the officials on the spot, trying to get people out of harm's way.
Another user tweeted a video showing the rescue officials trying to clear the debris.
According to News18 India, the part of the building which collapsed is suspected to be the area which joins the staircase and the lift.
The reason behind the collapse of the building is still unknown.
Several Twitter users have also blamed the BMC for being negligent of old buildings in the city.
According to the News18 India report, the building was said to be very weak, but it wasn't declared dilapidated by the BMC.
The suburb, which is said to be a posh area, also houses several Bollywood stars.
Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 19:55:55 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:43 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
19:18 (IST)
Very concerned, says Suresh Prabhu
Former minister and BJP leader Suresh Prabhu tweeted that he was "very concerned to know about partial building collapse" in Khar and added that he was "sad for the relatives of the girl who died in the accident".
18:56 (IST)
Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Upen Patel react to building collapse
18:41 (IST)
Meanwhile, BMC begins razing illegal 9-storeyed building in Pydhonie
18:20 (IST)
18:06 (IST)
Residents evacuated from partially-collapsed building
The partially-collapsed Bhola building in Khar has been evacuated and residents have been advised to make alternate arrangements, till plans for the building's demolition are finalised, India Today reported.
17:49 (IST)
17:39 (IST)
17:17 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
Twenty rescued from Mumbai building collapse, says BJP's Ashish Shelar
Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar says that 20 people have been rescued so far by the fire brigade, NDRF , BMC and police. The 10-year-old girl is still believed to be trapped.
16:46 (IST)
16:43 (IST)
16:39 (IST)
16:31 (IST)
16:27 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:14 (IST)
16:04 (IST)
16:00 (IST)
15:57 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
15:51 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:39 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
