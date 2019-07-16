Mumbai building collapse: Narendra Modi expresses anguish over loss of lives, says authorities are working on rescue operations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of 4 people after a building collapsed in Mumbai.

He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations.

For LIVE updates on the Mumbai building collapse, click here

"Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

At least 4 persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area on Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said.

