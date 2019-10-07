Mumbai beggar dies a millionaire, railway police finds Rs 1.75 lakh in coins, FDs worth Rs 8.7 lakh at his shanty

Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday found Rs 1.75 lakh in coins and documents for fixed deposits amounting to Rs 8.7 lakh at the house of a beggar who died while crossing the railway tracks.

The police found the money and the documents when they visited the man's shanty in Govandi, where he lived alone.

The beggar, identified as Birju Chandra Azad, died while crossing the tracks between Govandi and Mankhurd stations on 4 October, said a senior police official. The GRP registered a case of accidental death and asked locals if they knew the deceased person.

"Further enquiries led us to a shanty near the track. A neighbour told us that Azad lived alone and had no relatives. We decided to search the shanty to get details of Azad’s family,” Nandakumar Saste, Senior Inspector, Vashi GRP, told the Hindustan Times.

On reaching Azad's shanty in Govandi, the police team found his documents such as PAN card, Aadhar card and Voter ID card. They also discovered investment documents revealing a fixed deposit investment amounting to Rs 8.77 lakh, passbooks containing details of deposits worth Rs 96,000 as well as coins stashed away in various containers and gunny bags.

“We started counting the coins on Saturday afternoon and by Sunday, we had finished counting Rs 1.75 lakh,” the report quotes Sub-inspector, Vashi GRP, Pravin Kamble, as saying.

The police have located the man’s family members in Rajasthan and will be handing over the money to them, reported The Indian Express.

With inputs from ANI